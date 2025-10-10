Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
-
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
-
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
-
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials.
- --keep-tmp
-
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
- --no-seccomp-override
-
Do not override seccomp options for docker.
- --version
-
View compatible software versions.
- --num-gpus NUM_GPUS
-
Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.