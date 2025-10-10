Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
  • mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a random segfault in bamOut mode.

  • haplotypecaller: Fixed an "allele out of index" bug in gvcf mode.

  • haplotypecaller: Fixed an GPU shared memory overflow bug in gvcf mode.

  • haplotypecaller, mutectcaller and deepvariant: Fixed a wrong return value 0 when the run fails.

  • minimap2: Corrected banner name when running minimap2.

  • minimap2: Fixed overflow issue in postsort.

  • minimap2: Removed max read size requirement that made some inputs unable to run.

  • fq2bamfast: Fix for edge case (related to multiple hits) with -C option in BWA MEM to copy auxiliary tags from FASTQ comments.
