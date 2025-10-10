Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Improvements

Tool Updates

fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:

  • Added --in-fq-list and --in-se-fq-list support. You can specify a file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ file paths along with their corresponding read group information.

  • Recovery mode has been improved to avoid falling back to CPU—enhancing performance. This may happen often when an input FASTQ produces a large amount of SMEMs (SuperMaximal Exact Matches) per read.

  • Peak host memory use can be indirectly modified by changing --bwa-normalized-queue-capacity.

  • Improved performance on devices with compute capability SM_90 (e.g. H100, H200) and SM_100 (e.g. B200).

giraffe:

  • Improved performance across the board.

  • Marking duplicates is now enabled by default. The option --no-markdups has been added to skip the marking duplicates step.

  • Added support for --ref-paths. This option allows to specify an ordered list of paths in the graph and helps supporting pangenome graphs containing multiple reference paths in variant calling pipelines.

  • Added --in-fq-list and --in-se-fq-list support. You can specify a file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ file paths along with their corresponding read group information.

  • Added --copy-comment which allows the user to copy FASTQ comments to BAM output via the auxiliary tag. Similar to -C in fq2bam and BWA-MEM.

markdup:

  • Added --markdups-single-ended-start-end to mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.

minimap2:

  • Added support for --preset options splice and splice:hq.

  • Performance improvements.

  • Added --max-queue-reads and --nstreams performance options.

rna_fq2bam:

  • Added --num-streams-per-gpu to support multiple GPU streams.

mutectcaller:

  • Faster force-variant call --mutect-alleles in mutectcaller.

haplotypecaller:

  • Faster force-variant call --htvc-alleles in haplotypecaller.

deepvariant:

  • Added support for --keep_legacy_allele_counter_behavior.

deepvariant:

  • Added --use-tf32 to utilize tensor cores during inference to achieve better performance on Ampere+ GPUs. Note the accuracy might be slightly impacted because of tf32 lower precision.

General

  • Support for the following NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architectures: SM_100 and SM_120.

  • Improved error messaging when Parabricks receives signals from the OS, such as out-of-memory (OOM) killer events.
