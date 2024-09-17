Bug Fixes
mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a wrong alignment offset value in smith-waterman algorithm.
mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a crash on GPU when running in low memory mode.
mutectcaller: Fixed the wrong active probability value when the pileup size is 0.
mutectcaller: Fixed a max coverage overflow bug.
rna_fq2bam: Fixed an error when passing "WithinBAM_SoftClip" or "WithinBAM_HardClip" to
--out-chim-type.
minimap2: Fixed support for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) data with minimap2.
fq2bamfast : Fix rare erroneous assertion (
Workspace not big enough, expected desiredSize <= cubWorkspaceSize, exiting). Case will now be handled correctly and fall back to CPU recovery if needed.
deepvariant: Fixed bug related to Smith-Waterman computation on CPU.