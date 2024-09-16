Improvements
Added new options
--pbmm2and
--pbmm2-unmappedthat include additional processing to match the output of PacBio's pbmm2.
Added ability to use unaligned BAM as input instead of FASTQ (
--in-bam).
A new higher compression ratio option for BAM/CRAM files with
--gpuwrite.
The nvCOMP DEFLATE compression algorithm options have changed for the parameter
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo. Please see
--helpor the documentation on fq2bam for more details.
-
Added GPU acceleration for CRAM write operations (
--gpuwrite).
fq2bam has been surpassed by fq2bamfast: the new version of fq2bam with more optimizations for performance. Note that the tool fq2bamfast is no longer there as the fq2bam and fq2bamfast tools have been merged.
Added a new option to use a single-ended unaligned BAM as input instead of a FASTQ file (
--in-se-bam).
A new higher compression ratio option for BAM/CRAM files with
--gpuwrite.
The nvCOMP DEFLATE compression algorithm options have changed for the parameter
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo. Please see
--helpor the documentation on fq2bam for more details.
-
Added GPU acceleration for CRAM write operations (
--gpuwrite).
Default
--min-read-lengthis 1 base pair; whereas, in fq2bamfast it was 10.
Improved error messaging if paired reads have different names.
Added a new option
--filter-reads-too-longto filter out reads with length > 512bp.
Improved performance and reduced memory consumption when processing long reads (PacBio and ONT data)
haplotypecaller added support for:
Force-calling mode (
--htvc-alleles).
The
--min-base-quality-scoreargument.
The
--adaptive-pruningargument.
A new annotation
AssemblyComplexitycan be specified by passing
--haplotypecaller-options '-A AssemblyComplexity'.
Added more sanity checks to handle possible errors in advance.
germline pipeline and deepvariant_germline:
Grace Hopper (GH200)-specific optimizations.
Default
--min-read-lengthis now 1 base pair to be in line with fq2bam.
Improved error messaging if paired reads have different names.