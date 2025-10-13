Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0  Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes

fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:

  • Resolved potential deadlock conditions that could occur when work queues become saturated.

  • Fixed error which could trigger if --bwa-cpu-thread-pool was set to 1 thread.

  • Fixed benign error which was reported when setting the environment variable CUDA_LOG_FILE=stderr.

fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe:

  • Fixed a memory leak when the --align-only option is on and outputs an unsorted bam file.

fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe, minimap2, rna_fq2bam:

  • Fixed a missing comparison between the sum of base qualities and INT8_MAX / 2 in mark duplicates.

giraffe:

  • Fixed a bug where batches could fail to enter CPU recovery mode when an error occurred during GPU extension.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 13, 2025.
content here