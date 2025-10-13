Improvements
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
-
Optimized the performance of individual threads in the CPU thread pool during alignment.
-
Additional optimizations for GPU performance.
-
Improved error handling when using
--gpuwriteoption.
-
Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by repeatedly applying the
--in-fqor
--in-se-fqoption.
-
Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by passing in the
--in-fq-listor
--in-se-fq-listoption, where the input is a text file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ files.
-
Added support for single-cell sequencing mode, which can be enabled using the
--soloType Dropletoption along with additional necessary options including
--soloCBwhitelist,
--soloFeatures,
--soloStrand, and
--soloBarcodeReadLength.
-
Added support for quantification mode using the
--quantModeoption.
-
Added support for RNA options
--minimizer-kmer-lenand
--forward-transcript-strand, which are recommended for use in mapping long RNA-seq data in splice modes.
-
Added argument
--mutect-f1r2-tar-gzin mutectcaller to collect F1R2 counts for FFPE samples.
-
Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with
.vcf.gzextension.
-
-
-
-
Added support for haplotype sampling, enabling personalized reference pangenome creation per sample.
-
Added real-time CPU and host memory usage monitoring via
‑‑monitor‑usageflag.