Supported Tools
Starting with v4.0.0-1 the Clara Parabricks toolset focused primarily on those tools that benefit most from GPU acceleration.
If you would like access to one or more of the tools that are no longer available, please contact us in the developer forum.
Clara Parabricks containers are compatible with WDL and NextFlow for building customized workflows, intertwining GPU- and CPU-powered tasks with different compute requirements, and deploying at scale.
These enable workflows to be deployed on cloud batch services as well as local clusters (e.g. SLURM) in a well managed process, pulling from a combination of Parabricks and third-party containers and running these on pre-defined nodes.
For further information on running these workflows, and to see the open-source reference workflows, which can be easily forked/edited, visit the Clara Parabricks Workflows repository. This repository includes recommended instance configurations for deploying the GPU-based tools on cloud and can be easily forked/edited for your own purposes.