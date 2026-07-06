Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.0
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Bug Fixes

fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, deepvariant, deepsomatic, and pangenome_aware_deepvariant:

  • In the 4.6.0-2 release we have fixed a bug which caused the above tools to crash on DGX Spark unless performance parameters were manually set.

fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:

  • In the 4.6.0-2 release we have fixed a memory leak which occurred during CPU recovery.

  • Resolved potential deadlock conditions that could occur when work queues become saturated.

  • Fixed error which could trigger if --bwa-cpu-thread-pool was set to 1 thread.

  • Fixed benign error which was reported when setting the environment variable CUDA_LOG_FILE=stderr.

fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe:

  • Fixed a memory leak when the --align-only option is on and outputs an unsorted bam file.

fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe, minimap2, rna_fq2bam:

  • Fixed a missing comparison between the sum of base qualities and INT8_MAX / 2 in mark duplicates.

giraffe:

  • Fixed a bug where batches could fail to enter CPU recovery mode when an error occurred during GPU extension.

Known Issues:
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