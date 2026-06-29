The MIT/Expat License Copyright (C) 2008-2020 Genome Research Ltd. Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE. [The use of a range of years within a copyright notice in this distribution should be interpreted as being equivalent to a list of years including the first and last year specified and all consecutive years between them. For example, a copyright notice that reads "Copyright (C) 2005, 2007-2009, 2011-2012" should be interpreted as being identical to a notice that reads "Copyright (C) 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012" and a copyright notice that reads "Copyright (C) 2005-2012" should be interpreted as being identical to a notice that reads "Copyright (C) 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012".]