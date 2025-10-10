Bug Fixes
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
-
Resolved potential deadlock conditions that could occur when work queues become saturated.
-
Fixed error which could trigger if
--bwa-cpu-thread-poolwas set to 1 thread.
-
Fixed benign error which was reported when setting the environment variable CUDA_LOG_FILE=stderr.
-
Fixed a memory leak when the
--align-onlyoption is on and outputs an unsorted bam file.
fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe, minimap2, rna_fq2bam:
-
Fixed a missing comparison between the sum of base qualities and
INT8_MAX / 2in mark duplicates.
-
Fixed a bug where batches could fail to enter CPU recovery mode when an error occurred during GPU extension.