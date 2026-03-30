Bug Fixes
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Added the missing read group (RG) header line in the normal sample BAM/CRAM output defined by
--mutect-bam-output.
fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe, minimap2, markdup, rna_fq2bam, and associated pipelines:
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Addressed an issue preventing
--markdups-assume-sortorder-querynamefrom taking effect when combined with
--gpusort.
deepvariant, deepsomatic, and pangenome_aware_deepvariant:
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Fixed a potential GPU out-of-memory condition when
--num-streams-per-gpuwas set to auto (default).
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Fixed missing alignments for reads with a high degree of multimapping.
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
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Fixed a memory leak that occurred during CPU recovery.
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Fixed an issue where
--bwa-nstreams auto(default value) and
--gpuwritecould potentially run out of device memory with GPUs having more than 16 GB but less than 22 GB of memory.
fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, giraffe, minimap2, rna_fq2bam, bamsort, and associated pipelines:
-
Fixed a potential out-of-bounds device write when using
--gpuwritefor accelerated BAM and CRAM writing. This risk was more likely to appear on ARM systems such as NVIDIA GB10.
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Fixed
--preserve-file-symlinksto work properly with methylation reference genome and indexes.
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Fixed a potential deadlock in paired-end mode that could occur when an input file had very few batches and all of them entered CPU recovery mode.
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Fixed an issue where null padding could appear in output query names when using BAM input.