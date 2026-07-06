Bug Fixes
deepvariant, deepsomatic, and pangenome_aware_deepvariant:
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Updated the logic used to determine valid mapped mates for a read, now mirroring Google DeepVariant.
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Added a better error message when header information is missing in the supplied input sample.
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Fixed a bug causing print statements to appear in incorrect order.
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Properly parse user-supplied pangenome sample and pangenome reference names.
deepvariant, deepsomatic, pangenome_aware_deepvariant, haplotypecaller and mutectcaller:
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Fixed invalid
.tbiindex generation in certain edge cases.
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Fixed an issue where a
.tbiindex could appear older than its corresponding data file.
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Fixed a BGZF writer crash during
vcf.gzwriting on records larger than 64 KB.
haplotypecaller and mutectcaller:
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Fixed a potential race condition and also ensure bit-identical results across architectures.
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Fixed an incorrect error message for invalid tumor/normal sample names.
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Fixed a possible crash when processing batches that contain only short reads (below 29 bp) that produce no minimizers.
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Fixed two potential out-of-bounds writes in the Dozeu alignment kernel.
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
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Fixed several GPU alignment edge cases involving empty chains, short-seed scoring, large-read scratch data, and reads with many seeds.
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Fixed paired-end long-read CPU recovery mode to allow reads longer than
--max-read-size-gputo be processed on CPU.
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Fixed a case that could result in a crash if all reads in a batch were below BWA-MEM's minimum seed length, which by default is 19 bp.
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Fixed an out of bounds access caused by reads that skipped alignment in the splice:sr preset.
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Fixed a bug that could cause junction values to not be used in splice-aware alignments.
fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, minimap2, rna_fq2bam, bamsort, and associated pipelines:
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Fixed a bug in the GPU CRAM writer that caused
samtools indexto fail on the GPU generated CRAM file.