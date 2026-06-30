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Bug Fixes

deepvariant, deepsomatic, and pangenome_aware_deepvariant:

  • Updated the logic used to determine valid mapped mates for a read, now mirroring Google DeepVariant.

  • Added a better error message when header information is missing in the supplied input sample.

  • Fixed a bug causing print statements to appear in incorrect order.

pangenome_aware_deepvariant:

  • Properly parse user-supplied pangenome sample and pangenome reference names.

deepvariant, deepsomatic, pangenome_aware_deepvariant, haplotypecaller and mutectcaller:

  • Fixed invalid .tbi index generation in certain edge cases.

  • Fixed an issue where a .tbi index could appear older than its corresponding data file.

  • Fixed a BGZF writer crash during vcf.gz writing on records larger than 64 KB.

haplotypecaller and mutectcaller:

  • Fixed a potential race condition and also ensure bit-identical results across architectures.

mutectcaller:

  • Fixed an incorrect error message for invalid tumor/normal sample names.

giraffe:

  • Fixed a possible crash when processing batches that contain only short reads (below 29 bp) that produce no minimizers.

  • Fixed two potential out-of-bounds writes in the Dozeu alignment kernel.

fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:

  • Fixed several GPU alignment edge cases involving empty chains, short-seed scoring, large-read scratch data, and reads with many seeds.

  • Fixed paired-end long-read CPU recovery mode to allow reads longer than --max-read-size-gpu to be processed on CPU.

  • Fixed a case that could result in a crash if all reads in a batch were below BWA-MEM's minimum seed length, which by default is 19 bp.

minimap2:

  • Fixed an out of bounds access caused by reads that skipped alignment in the splice:sr preset.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause junction values to not be used in splice-aware alignments.

fq2bam, fq2bam_meth, minimap2, rna_fq2bam, bamsort, and associated pipelines:

  • Fixed a bug in the GPU CRAM writer that caused samtools index to fail on the GPU generated CRAM file.
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