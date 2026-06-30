Improvements
All tools that rely on Parabricks GPU-accelerated sort now have improved error handling. Running
pbrun <tool> --help or
pbrun <tool> -h now works without GPUs visible.
deepvariant, deepvariant_germline, pacbio_germline, and ont_germline:
-
Improved performance with the small model across WGS, PacBio, and ONT modes.
-
The small model is now enabled by default. Use
--disable-small-modelto disable it.
-
Added Roche SBX mode with
--sbxfor GPU-accelerated variant calling on Roche SBX-D and SBX-Fast short-read data.
-
Improved performance of the GPU seed-extension (GBWT) stage.
-
Improved performance when producing final read alignments.
-
Improved performance of the GPU Dozeu alignment kernel.
-
Improved initialization time for single-end alignment.
-
Moved minimizer payload decoding to the GPU, reducing CPU load.
-
Additional performance improvements and reduced host-side memory usage during alignment.
-
Updated version of minimap2 to v2.31.
-
Added
--chaining-on-gpuflag to use GPUs to accelerate chaining, a compute-intensive step in minimap2 alignment, reducing CPU load.
-
Improved performance of GPU-accelerated spliced alignment.
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
-
Improved performance for both single-end and paired-end alignment.
-
Added partition mode (
--run-partition), which runs one process per partition to more efficiently split work across multiple GPUs. The
--bwa-gpu-num-per-partitionoption controls the number of GPUs each partition drives (default: 2).
-
Increased the maximum read size supported for processing on GPU to 1024 bp. The maximum read size to process on GPU can be controlled via
--max-read-size-gpu, where valid values are 512 or 1024 bp and the default remains 512 bp. In either mode, larger reads will continue to go to CPU recovery.
-
Updated the default CPU threading configuration to values that are more optimal for end-to-end runtime:
--bwa-primary-cpusnow defaults to
16 * <number of GPUs>and
--bwa-cpu-thread-poolnow defaults to
1. Both options can still be set manually to override the defaults.
-
Performance improvement through code optimization.
-
Added throughput metrics.
haplotypecaller and mutectcaller:
-
Added multi-stream support with the
--num-streams-per-gpuoption, which controls the number of streams to use per GPU (default: 1).
bamsort, deepsomatic, deepvariant, haplotypecaller, minimap2, mutectcaller, and pangenome_aware_deepvariant:
-
Added support for reading CRAM v3.1 file.