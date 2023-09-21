deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v020/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/console.html

Source code for modulus.launch.logging.console
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import logging
import os
from termcolor import colored
[docs]class PythonLogger:
"""Simple console logger for DL training
This is a WIP
"""
def __init__(self, name: str = "launch"):
self.logger = logging.getLogger(name)
self.logger.handlers.clear()
formatter = logging.Formatter(
"[%(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s] %(message)s", datefmt="%H:%M:%S"
)
streamhandler = logging.StreamHandler()
streamhandler.setFormatter(formatter)
streamhandler.setLevel(logging.INFO)
self.logger.addHandler(streamhandler)
# Not sure if this works
self.logger.setLevel(logging.DEBUG)
self.logger.propagate = False # Prevent parent logging
[docs] def file_logging(self, file_name: str = "launch.log"):
"""Log to file"""
if os.path.exists(file_name):
os.remove(file_name)
filehandler = logging.FileHandler(file_name)
filehandler.setFormatter(formatter)
filehandler.setLevel(logging.DEBUG)
self.logger.addHandler(filehandler)
[docs] def log(self, message: str):
"""Log message"""
self.logger.info(message)
[docs] def info(self, message: str):
"""Log info"""
self.logger.info(colored(message, "light_blue"))
[docs] def success(self, message: str):
"""Log success"""
self.logger.info(colored(message, "light_green"))
[docs] def warning(self, message: str):
"""Log warning"""
self.logger.warning(colored(message, "light_yellow"))
[docs] def error(self, message: str):
"""Log error"""
self.logger.error(colored(message, "light_red")) [docs]class RankZeroLoggingWrapper:
"""Wrapper class to only log from rank 0 process in distributed training."""
def __init__(self, obj, dist):
self.obj = obj
self.dist = dist
def __getattr__(self, name):
attr = getattr(self.obj, name)
if callable(attr):
def wrapper(*args, **kwargs):
if self.dist.rank == 0:
return attr(*args, **kwargs)
else:
return None
return wrapper
else:
return attr