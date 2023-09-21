deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v020/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/console.html

NVIDIA Modulus Launch v0.2.0
Source code for modulus.launch.logging.console

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

import logging
import os
from termcolor import colored



[docs]class PythonLogger:
    """Simple console logger for DL training
    This is a WIP
    """

    def __init__(self, name: str = "launch"):
        self.logger = logging.getLogger(name)
        self.logger.handlers.clear()
        formatter = logging.Formatter(
            "[%(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s] %(message)s", datefmt="%H:%M:%S"
        )
        streamhandler = logging.StreamHandler()
        streamhandler.setFormatter(formatter)
        streamhandler.setLevel(logging.INFO)
        self.logger.addHandler(streamhandler)

        # Not sure if this works
        self.logger.setLevel(logging.DEBUG)
        self.logger.propagate = False  # Prevent parent logging


[docs]    def file_logging(self, file_name: str = "launch.log"):
        """Log to file"""
        if os.path.exists(file_name):
            os.remove(file_name)
            filehandler = logging.FileHandler(file_name)
            filehandler.setFormatter(formatter)
            filehandler.setLevel(logging.DEBUG)
            self.logger.addHandler(filehandler)



[docs]    def log(self, message: str):
        """Log message"""
        self.logger.info(message)



[docs]    def info(self, message: str):
        """Log info"""
        self.logger.info(colored(message, "light_blue"))



[docs]    def success(self, message: str):
        """Log success"""
        self.logger.info(colored(message, "light_green"))



[docs]    def warning(self, message: str):
        """Log warning"""
        self.logger.warning(colored(message, "light_yellow"))



[docs]    def error(self, message: str):
        """Log error"""
        self.logger.error(colored(message, "light_red"))




[docs]class RankZeroLoggingWrapper:
    """Wrapper class to only log from rank 0 process in distributed training."""

    def __init__(self, obj, dist):
        self.obj = obj
        self.dist = dist

    def __getattr__(self, name):
        attr = getattr(self.obj, name)
        if callable(attr):

            def wrapper(*args, **kwargs):
                if self.dist.rank == 0:
                    return attr(*args, **kwargs)
                else:
                    return None

            return wrapper
        else:
            return attr
