deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v020/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/mlflow.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import os
import torch
import mlflow
from typing import Literal, Tuple
from pathlib import Path
from datetime import datetime
from mlflow.tracking import MlflowClient
from mlflow.entities.run import Run
from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager
from .utils import create_ddp_group_tag
from .launch import LaunchLogger
from .console import PythonLogger
logger = PythonLogger("mlflow")
[docs]def initialize_mlflow(
experiment_name: str,
experiment_desc: str = None,
run_name: str = None,
run_desc: str = None,
user_name: str = None,
mode: Literal["offline", "online", "ngc"] = "offline",
tracking_location: str = None,
artifact_location: str = None,
) -> Tuple[MlflowClient, Run]:
"""Initializes MLFlow logging client and run.
Parameters
----------
experiment_name : str
Experiment name
experiment_desc : str, optional
Experiment description, by default None
run_name : str, optional
Run name, by default None
run_desc : str, optional
Run description, by default None
user_name : str, optional
User name, by default None
mode : str, optional
MLFlow mode. Supports "offline", "online" and "ngc". Offline mode records logs to
local file system. Online mode is for remote tracking servers. NGC is specific
standardized setup for NGC runs, default "offline"
tracking_location : str, optional
Tracking location for MLFlow. For offline this would be an absolute folder directory.
For online mode this would be a http URI or databricks. For NGC, this option is
ignored, by default "/<run directory>/mlruns"
artifact_location : str, optional
Optional separate artifact location, by default None
Note
----
For NGC mode, one needs to mount a NGC workspace / folder system with a metric folder
at `/mlflow/mlflow_metrics/` and a artifact folder at `/mlflow/mlflow_artifacts/`.
Note
----
This will set up Modulus Launch logger for MLFlow logging. Only one MLFlow logging
client is supported with the Modulus Launch logger.
Returns
-------
Tuple[MlflowClient, Run]
Returns MLFlow logging client and active run object
"""
dist = DistributedManager()
if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and dist.distributed:
group_name = create_ddp_group_tag(run_name)
run_name = f"{run_name}-Process_{dist.rank}"
else:
start_time = datetime.now().astimezone()
time_string = start_time.strftime("%m/%d/%y_%H-%M-%S")
group_name = f"{run_name}_{time_string}"
# Set default value here for Hydra
if tracking_location is None:
tracking_location = str(Path("./mlruns").absolute())
# Set up URI (remote or local)
if mode == "online":
tracking_uri = tracking_location
elif mode == "offline":
if not tracking_location.startswith("file://"):
tracking_location = "file://" + tracking_location
tracking_uri = tracking_location
elif mode == "ngc":
if not Path("/mlflow/mlflow_metrics").is_dir():
raise IOError(
"NGC MLFlow config select but metrics folder '/mlflow/mlflow_metrics'"
+ " not found. Aborting MLFlow setup."
)
return
if not Path("/mlflow/mlflow_artifacts").is_dir():
raise IOError(
"NGC MLFlow config select but artifact folder '/mlflow/mlflow_artifacts'"
+ " not found. Aborting MLFlow setup."
)
return
tracking_uri = "file:///mlflow/mlflow_metrics"
artifact_location = "file:///mlflow/mlflow_artifacts"
else:
logger.warning(f"Unsupported MLFlow mode '{mode}' provided")
tracking_uri = "file://" + str(Path("./mlruns").absolute())
mlflow.set_tracking_uri(tracking_uri)
client = MlflowClient()
check_mlflow_logged_in(client)
experiment = client.get_experiment_by_name(experiment_name)
# If experiment does not exist create one
if experiment is None:
logger.info(f"No {experiment_name} experiment found, creating...")
experiment_id = client.create_experiment(
experiment_name, artifact_location=artifact_location
)
client.set_experiment_tag(experiment_id, "mlflow.note.content", experiment_desc)
else:
logger.success(f"Existing {experiment_name} experiment found")
experiment_id = experiment.experiment_id
# Create an run and set its tags
run = client.create_run(
experiment_id, tags={"mlflow.user": user_name}, run_name=run_name
)
client.set_tag(run.info.run_id, "mlflow.note.content", run_desc)
start_time = datetime.now().astimezone()
time_string = start_time.strftime("%m/%d/%y %H:%M:%S")
client.set_tag(run.info.run_id, "date", time_string)
client.set_tag(run.info.run_id, "host", os.uname()[1])
if torch.cuda.is_available():
client.set_tag(run.info.run_id, "gpu", torch.cuda.get_device_name(dist.device))
client.set_tag(run.info.run_id, "group", group_name)
run = client.get_run(run.info.run_id)
# Set run instance in Modulus logger
LaunchLogger.mlflow_run = run
LaunchLogger.mlflow_client = client
return client, run
[docs]def check_mlflow_logged_in(client: MlflowClient):
"""Checks to see if MLFlow URI is functioning
This isn't the best solution right now and overrides http timeout. Can update if MLFlow
use is increased.
"""
logger.warning(
"Checking MLFlow logging location is working (if this hangs its not)"
)
t0 = os.environ.get("MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT", None)
try:
# Adjust http timeout to 5 seconds
os.environ["MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT"] = str(max(int(t0), 5)) if t0 else "5"
experiment = client.create_experiment("test")
client.delete_experiment(experiment)
except Exception as e:
logger.error("Failed to validate MLFlow logging location works")
raise e
finally:
# Restore http request
if t0:
os.environ["MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT"] = t0
else:
del os.environ["MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT"]
logger.success("MLFlow logging location is working")