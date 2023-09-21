deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v020/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/mlflow.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import os import torch import mlflow from typing import Literal , Tuple from pathlib import Path from datetime import datetime from mlflow.tracking import MlflowClient from mlflow.entities.run import Run from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager from .utils import create_ddp_group_tag from .launch import LaunchLogger from .console import PythonLogger logger = PythonLogger ( "mlflow" ) [docs] def initialize_mlflow ( experiment_name : str , experiment_desc : str = None , run_name : str = None , run_desc : str = None , user_name : str = None , mode : Literal [ "offline" , "online" , "ngc" ] = "offline" , tracking_location : str = None , artifact_location : str = None , ) -> Tuple [ MlflowClient , Run ]: """Initializes MLFlow logging client and run. Parameters ---------- experiment_name : str Experiment name experiment_desc : str, optional Experiment description, by default None run_name : str, optional Run name, by default None run_desc : str, optional Run description, by default None user_name : str, optional User name, by default None mode : str, optional MLFlow mode. Supports "offline", "online" and "ngc". Offline mode records logs to local file system. Online mode is for remote tracking servers. NGC is specific standardized setup for NGC runs, default "offline" tracking_location : str, optional Tracking location for MLFlow. For offline this would be an absolute folder directory. For online mode this would be a http URI or databricks. For NGC, this option is ignored, by default "/<run directory>/mlruns" artifact_location : str, optional Optional separate artifact location, by default None Note ---- For NGC mode, one needs to mount a NGC workspace / folder system with a metric folder at `/mlflow/mlflow_metrics/` and a artifact folder at `/mlflow/mlflow_artifacts/`. Note ---- This will set up Modulus Launch logger for MLFlow logging. Only one MLFlow logging client is supported with the Modulus Launch logger. Returns ------- Tuple[MlflowClient, Run] Returns MLFlow logging client and active run object """ dist = DistributedManager () if DistributedManager . is_initialized () and dist . distributed : group_name = create_ddp_group_tag ( run_name ) run_name = f " { run_name } -Process_ { dist . rank } " else : start_time = datetime . now () . astimezone () time_string = start_time . strftime ( "%m/ %d /%y_%H-%M-%S" ) group_name = f " { run_name } _ { time_string } " # Set default value here for Hydra if tracking_location is None : tracking_location = str ( Path ( "./mlruns" ) . absolute ()) # Set up URI (remote or local) if mode == "online" : tracking_uri = tracking_location elif mode == "offline" : if not tracking_location . startswith ( "file://" ): tracking_location = "file://" + tracking_location tracking_uri = tracking_location elif mode == "ngc" : if not Path ( "/mlflow/mlflow_metrics" ) . is_dir (): raise IOError ( "NGC MLFlow config select but metrics folder '/mlflow/mlflow_metrics'" + " not found. Aborting MLFlow setup." ) return if not Path ( "/mlflow/mlflow_artifacts" ) . is_dir (): raise IOError ( "NGC MLFlow config select but artifact folder '/mlflow/mlflow_artifacts'" + " not found. Aborting MLFlow setup." ) return tracking_uri = "file:///mlflow/mlflow_metrics" artifact_location = "file:///mlflow/mlflow_artifacts" else : logger . warning ( f "Unsupported MLFlow mode ' { mode } ' provided" ) tracking_uri = "file://" + str ( Path ( "./mlruns" ) . absolute ()) mlflow . set_tracking_uri ( tracking_uri ) client = MlflowClient () check_mlflow_logged_in ( client ) experiment = client . get_experiment_by_name ( experiment_name ) # If experiment does not exist create one if experiment is None : logger . info ( f "No { experiment_name } experiment found, creating..." ) experiment_id = client . create_experiment ( experiment_name , artifact_location = artifact_location ) client . set_experiment_tag ( experiment_id , "mlflow.note.content" , experiment_desc ) else : logger . success ( f "Existing { experiment_name } experiment found" ) experiment_id = experiment . experiment_id # Create an run and set its tags run = client . create_run ( experiment_id , tags = { "mlflow.user" : user_name }, run_name = run_name ) client . set_tag ( run . info . run_id , "mlflow.note.content" , run_desc ) start_time = datetime . now () . astimezone () time_string = start_time . strftime ( "%m/ %d /%y %H:%M:%S" ) client . set_tag ( run . info . run_id , "date" , time_string ) client . set_tag ( run . info . run_id , "host" , os . uname ()[ 1 ]) if torch . cuda . is_available (): client . set_tag ( run . info . run_id , "gpu" , torch . cuda . get_device_name ( dist . device )) client . set_tag ( run . info . run_id , "group" , group_name ) run = client . get_run ( run . info . run_id ) # Set run instance in Modulus logger LaunchLogger . mlflow_run = run LaunchLogger . mlflow_client = client return client , run [docs] def check_mlflow_logged_in ( client : MlflowClient ): """Checks to see if MLFlow URI is functioning This isn't the best solution right now and overrides http timeout. Can update if MLFlow use is increased. """ logger . warning ( "Checking MLFlow logging location is working (if this hangs its not)" ) t0 = os . environ . get ( "MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT" , None ) try : # Adjust http timeout to 5 seconds os . environ [ "MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT" ] = str ( max ( int ( t0 ), 5 )) if t0 else "5" experiment = client . create_experiment ( "test" ) client . delete_experiment ( experiment ) except Exception as e : logger . error ( "Failed to validate MLFlow logging location works" ) raise e finally : # Restore http request if t0 : os . environ [ "MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT" ] = t0 else : del os . environ [ "MLFLOW_HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT" ] logger . success ( "MLFlow logging location is working" )