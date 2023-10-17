deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/constraint/constraint.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Union, List
import torch
import logging
from torch.utils.data import DataLoader, BatchSampler, SequentialSampler, RandomSampler
from torch.utils.data.distributed import DistributedSampler
from torch.nn.parallel import DistributedDataParallel
from modulus.sym.node import Node
from modulus.sym.constants import tf_dt
from modulus.sym.distributed.manager import DistributedManager
from modulus.sym.dataset import Dataset, IterableDataset
from modulus.sym.loss import Loss
from modulus.sym.graph import Graph
from modulus.sym.key import Key
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]class Constraint:
"""Base class for constraints"""
def __init__(
self,
nodes: List[Node],
dataset: Union[Dataset, IterableDataset],
loss: Loss,
batch_size: int,
shuffle: bool,
drop_last: bool,
num_workers: int,
):
# Get DDP manager
self.manager = DistributedManager()
self.device = self.manager.device
if not drop_last and self.manager.cuda_graphs:
logger.info("drop_last must be true when using cuda graphs")
drop_last = True
# get dataset and dataloader
self.dataset = dataset
self.dataloader = iter(
Constraint.get_dataloader(
dataset=self.dataset,
batch_size=batch_size,
shuffle=shuffle,
drop_last=drop_last,
num_workers=num_workers,
)
)
# construct model from nodes
self.model = Graph(
nodes,
Key.convert_list(self.dataset.invar_keys),
Key.convert_list(self.dataset.outvar_keys),
)
self.model.to(self.device)
if self.manager.distributed:
# https://pytorch.org/docs/master/notes/cuda.html#id5
s = torch.cuda.Stream()
s.wait_stream(torch.cuda.current_stream())
with torch.cuda.stream(s):
self.model = DistributedDataParallel(
self.model,
device_ids=[self.manager.local_rank],
output_device=self.device,
broadcast_buffers=self.manager.broadcast_buffers,
find_unused_parameters=self.manager.find_unused_parameters,
process_group=self.manager.group(
"data_parallel"
), # None by default
)
torch.cuda.current_stream().wait_stream(s)
self._input_names = Key.convert_list(dataset.invar_keys)
self._output_names = Key.convert_list(dataset.outvar_keys)
self._input_vars = None
self._target_vars = None
self._lambda_weighting = None
# put loss on device
self._loss = loss.to(self.device)
@property
def input_names(self) -> List[Key]:
return self._input_names
@property
def output_names(self) -> List[Key]:
return self._output_names
def load_data(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def load_data_static(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def loss(self, step: int):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def save_batch(self, filename: str):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
@staticmethod
def _set_device(tensor_dict, device=None, requires_grad=False):
# convert np to torch if needed
tensor_dict = {
key: torch.as_tensor(value, dtype=tf_dt, device=device)
for key, value in tensor_dict.items()
}
# set requires_grad if needed
if requires_grad:
tensor_dict = {
key: value.requires_grad_(requires_grad)
for key, value in tensor_dict.items()
}
return tensor_dict
[docs] @staticmethod
def get_dataloader(
dataset: Union[Dataset, IterableDataset],
batch_size: int,
shuffle: bool,
drop_last: bool,
num_workers: int,
distributed: bool = None,
infinite: bool = True,
):
"Return an appropriate dataloader given a dataset"
assert isinstance(dataset, Dataset) or isinstance(
dataset, IterableDataset
), "error, dataset must be a subclass of Dataset or IterableDataset"
manager = DistributedManager()
# use persistent workers
# this is important for small datasets - torch would otherwise spend a lot of CPU overhead spawning workers each epoch
persistent_workers = True if num_workers > 0 else False
# map-style
if isinstance(dataset, Dataset):
assert batch_size is not None, "error, batch_size must be specified"
assert shuffle is not None, "error, shuffle must be specified"
assert drop_last is not None, "error, drop_last must be specified"
# if distributed, use distributed sampler
if distributed is not False and manager.distributed:
sampler = DistributedSampler(
dataset,
num_replicas=manager.group_size("data_parallel"),
rank=manager.group_rank("data_parallel"),
shuffle=shuffle,
drop_last=drop_last,
)
# otherwise use standard sampler
else:
if shuffle:
sampler = RandomSampler(dataset)
else:
sampler = SequentialSampler(dataset)
# get batch sampler
batch_sampler = BatchSampler(sampler, batch_size, drop_last)
# if the dataset does auto collation, turn off automatic batching in dataloader
# this passes batched indices directly to dataset
# i.e. the dataloader yields default_convert(dataset[idx])
# see https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch/blob/master/torch/utils/data/_utils/fetch.py
# note: may need to use torch.set_num_threads if array indexing tensors in dataset to avoid excessive threading
if dataset.auto_collation:
dataloader = DataLoader(
dataset,
batch_size=None,
sampler=batch_sampler,
pin_memory=True,
num_workers=num_workers,
worker_init_fn=dataset.worker_init_fn,
persistent_workers=persistent_workers,
)
# otherwise turn on automatic batching in dataloader
# this passes single indices to the dataset
# i.e. the dataloader yields default_collate([dataset[i] for i in idx])
else:
dataloader = DataLoader(
dataset,
batch_sampler=batch_sampler,
pin_memory=True,
num_workers=num_workers,
worker_init_fn=dataset.worker_init_fn,
persistent_workers=persistent_workers,
)
# iterable-style
elif isinstance(dataset, IterableDataset):
# for iterable datasets, must do batching/sampling within dataset
dataloader = DataLoader(
dataset,
batch_size=None,
pin_memory=True,
num_workers=num_workers,
worker_init_fn=dataset.worker_init_fn,
persistent_workers=persistent_workers,
)
# make dataloader infinite
if infinite:
dataloader = InfiniteDataLoader(dataloader)
# initialise dataset if on main thread
if num_workers == 0:
dataset.worker_init_fn(0)
return dataloader [docs]class InfiniteDataLoader:
"An infinite dataloader, for use with map-style datasets to avoid StopIteration after each epoch"
def __init__(self, dataloader):
self.dataloader = dataloader
self.epoch = 0
def __iter__(self):
while True:
dataloader = iter(self.dataloader)
for batch in dataloader:
yield batch
self.epoch += 1