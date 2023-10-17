deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/key.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Key """ from typing import Union , List from functools import reduce from .constants import diff_str , NO_OP_SCALE [docs] class Key ( object ): """ Class describing keys used for graph unroll. The most basic key is just a simple string however you can also add dimension information and even information on how to scale inputs to networks. Parameters ---------- name : str String used to refer to the variable (e.g. 'x', 'y'...). size : int=1 Dimension of variable. derivatives : List=[] This signifies that this key holds a derivative with respect to that key. scale: (float, float) Characteristic location and scale of quantity: used for normalisation. """ def __init__ ( self , name , size = 1 , derivatives = [], base_unit = None , scale = NO_OP_SCALE ): super ( Key , self ) . __init__ () self . name = name self . size = size self . derivatives = derivatives self . base_unit = base_unit self . scale = scale @classmethod def from_str ( cls , name ): split_name = name . split ( diff_str ) var_name = split_name [ 0 ] diff_names = Key . convert_list ( split_name [ 1 :]) return cls ( var_name , size = 1 , derivatives = diff_names ) @classmethod def from_tuple ( cls , name_size ): split_name = name_size [ 0 ] . split ( diff_str ) var_name = split_name [ 0 ] diff_names = Key . convert_list ( split_name [ 1 :]) return cls ( var_name , size = name_size [ 1 ], derivatives = diff_names ) @classmethod def convert ( cls , name_or_tuple ): if isinstance ( name_or_tuple , str ): key = Key . from_str ( name_or_tuple ) elif isinstance ( name_or_tuple , tuple ): key = cls . from_tuple ( name_or_tuple ) elif isinstance ( name_or_tuple , cls ): key = name_or_tuple else : raise ValueError ( "can only convert string or tuple to key" ) return key @staticmethod def convert_list ( ls ): keys = [] for name_or_tuple in ls : keys . append ( Key . convert ( name_or_tuple )) return keys [docs] @staticmethod def convert_config ( key_cfg : Union [ List , str ]): """Converts a config input/output key string/list into a key This provides a quick alternative method for defining keys in models Parameters ---------- key_cfg : Union[List, str] Config list or string Returns ------- List[Key] List of keys generated Example ------- The following are some config examples for constructing keys in the YAML file. Defining input/output keys with size of 1 >>> arch: >>> full_connected: >>> input_keys: input >>> output_keys: output Defining input/output keys with different sizes >>> arch: >>> full_connected: >>> input_keys: [input, 2] # Key('input',size=2) >>> output_keys: [output, 3] # Key('output',size=3) Multiple input/output keys with size of 1 >>> arch: >>> full_connected: >>> input_keys: [a, b, c] >>> output_keys: [u, w, v] Multiple input/output keys with different sizes >>> arch: >>> full_connected: >>> input_keys: [[a,2], [b,3]] # Key('a',size=2), Key('b',size=3) >>> output_keys: [[u,3],w] # Key('u',size=3), Key('w',size=1) """ # Just single key name if isinstance ( key_cfg , str ): keys = [ Key . convert ( key_cfg . lstrip ())] # Multiple keys elif isinstance ( key_cfg , list ): keys = [] for cfg_obj in key_cfg : if isinstance ( cfg_obj , str ): key = Key . convert ( cfg_obj ) keys . append ( key ) elif isinstance ( cfg_obj , int ) and len ( keys ) > 0 : keys [ - 1 ] . size = cfg_obj elif isinstance ( cfg_obj , list ): key_name = cfg_obj [ 0 ] key = Key . convert ( key_name ) try : key_size = int ( cfg_obj [ 1 ]) key . size = key_size except : key . size = 1 keys . append ( key ) # Manually provided elif isinstance ( cfg_obj , Key ): keys . append ( cfg_obj ) else : raise ValueError ( f "Invalid key parameter set in config { key_cfg } " ) else : raise ValueError ( f "Invalid key parameter set in config { key_cfg } " ) return keys @property def unit(self): return self.base_unit / reduce( lambda x, y: x.base_unit * y.base_unit, self.derivatives ) def __str__(self): diff_str = "".join(["__" + x.name for x in self.derivatives]) return self.name + diff_str def __repr__(self): return str(self) def __eq__(self, obj): return isinstance(obj, Key) and str(self) == str(obj) def __lt__(self, obj): assert isinstance(obj, Key) return str(self) < str(obj) def __gt__(self, obj): assert isinstance(obj, Key) return str(self) > str(obj) def __hash__(self): return hash(str(self)) def _length_key_list(list_keys): length = 0 for key in list_keys: length += key.size return length