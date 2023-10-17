deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/key.html
Source code for modulus.sym.key
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
""" Key
"""
from typing import Union, List
from functools import reduce
from .constants import diff_str, NO_OP_SCALE
[docs]class Key(object):
"""
Class describing keys used for graph unroll.
The most basic key is just a simple string
however you can also add dimension information
and even information on how to scale inputs
to networks.
Parameters
----------
name : str
String used to refer to the variable (e.g. 'x', 'y'...).
size : int=1
Dimension of variable.
derivatives : List=[]
This signifies that this key holds a derivative with
respect to that key.
scale: (float, float)
Characteristic location and scale of quantity: used for normalisation.
"""
def __init__(self, name, size=1, derivatives=[], base_unit=None, scale=NO_OP_SCALE):
super(Key, self).__init__()
self.name = name
self.size = size
self.derivatives = derivatives
self.base_unit = base_unit
self.scale = scale
@classmethod
def from_str(cls, name):
split_name = name.split(diff_str)
var_name = split_name[0]
diff_names = Key.convert_list(split_name[1:])
return cls(var_name, size=1, derivatives=diff_names)
@classmethod
def from_tuple(cls, name_size):
split_name = name_size[0].split(diff_str)
var_name = split_name[0]
diff_names = Key.convert_list(split_name[1:])
return cls(var_name, size=name_size[1], derivatives=diff_names)
@classmethod
def convert(cls, name_or_tuple):
if isinstance(name_or_tuple, str):
key = Key.from_str(name_or_tuple)
elif isinstance(name_or_tuple, tuple):
key = cls.from_tuple(name_or_tuple)
elif isinstance(name_or_tuple, cls):
key = name_or_tuple
else:
raise ValueError("can only convert string or tuple to key")
return key
@staticmethod
def convert_list(ls):
keys = []
for name_or_tuple in ls:
keys.append(Key.convert(name_or_tuple))
return keys
[docs] @staticmethod
def convert_config(key_cfg: Union[List, str]):
"""Converts a config input/output key string/list into a key
This provides a quick alternative method for defining keys in models
Parameters
----------
key_cfg : Union[List, str]
Config list or string
Returns
-------
List[Key]
List of keys generated
Example
-------
The following are some config examples for constructing keys in the YAML file.
Defining input/output keys with size of 1
>>> arch:
>>> full_connected:
>>> input_keys: input
>>> output_keys: output
Defining input/output keys with different sizes
>>> arch:
>>> full_connected:
>>> input_keys: [input, 2] # Key('input',size=2)
>>> output_keys: [output, 3] # Key('output',size=3)
Multiple input/output keys with size of 1
>>> arch:
>>> full_connected:
>>> input_keys: [a, b, c]
>>> output_keys: [u, w, v]
Multiple input/output keys with different sizes
>>> arch:
>>> full_connected:
>>> input_keys: [[a,2], [b,3]] # Key('a',size=2), Key('b',size=3)
>>> output_keys: [[u,3],w] # Key('u',size=3), Key('w',size=1)
"""
# Just single key name
if isinstance(key_cfg, str):
keys = [Key.convert(key_cfg.lstrip())]
# Multiple keys
elif isinstance(key_cfg, list):
keys = []
for cfg_obj in key_cfg:
if isinstance(cfg_obj, str):
key = Key.convert(cfg_obj)
keys.append(key)
elif isinstance(cfg_obj, int) and len(keys) > 0:
keys[-1].size = cfg_obj
elif isinstance(cfg_obj, list):
key_name = cfg_obj[0]
key = Key.convert(key_name)
try:
key_size = int(cfg_obj[1])
key.size = key_size
except:
key.size = 1
keys.append(key)
# Manually provided
elif isinstance(cfg_obj, Key):
keys.append(cfg_obj)
else:
raise ValueError(f"Invalid key parameter set in config {key_cfg}")
else:
raise ValueError(f"Invalid key parameter set in config {key_cfg}")
return keys
@property
def unit(self):
return self.base_unit / reduce(
lambda x, y: x.base_unit * y.base_unit, self.derivatives
)
def __str__(self):
diff_str = "".join(["__" + x.name for x in self.derivatives])
return self.name + diff_str
def __repr__(self):
return str(self)
def __eq__(self, obj):
return isinstance(obj, Key) and str(self) == str(obj)
def __lt__(self, obj):
assert isinstance(obj, Key)
return str(self) < str(obj)
def __gt__(self, obj):
assert isinstance(obj, Key)
return str(self) > str(obj)
def __hash__(self):
return hash(str(self))
def _length_key_list(list_keys):
length = 0
for key in list_keys:
length += key.size
return length