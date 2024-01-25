deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/models/siren.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import List , Dict , Tuple , Optional , Union import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.constants import NO_OP_NORM [docs] class SirenArch ( Arch ): """Sinusoidal Representation Network (SIREN). Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list. output_keys : List[Key] Output key list. detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] layer_size : int, optional Layer size for every hidden layer of the model, by default 512 nr_layers : int, optional Number of hidden layers of the model, by default 6 first_omega : float, optional Scales first weight matrix by this factor, by default 30 omega : float, optional Scales the weight matrix of all hidden layers by this factor, by default 30 normalization : Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], optional Normalization of input to network, by default None Variable Shape -------------- - Input variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]` - Output variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]` Example ------- Siren model (2 -> 64 -> 64 -> 2) >>> arch = .siren.SirenArch( >>> [Key("x", size=2)], >>> [Key("y", size=2)], >>> layer_size = 64, >>> nr_layers = 2) >>> model = arch.make_node() >>> input = {"x": torch.randn(64, 2)} >>> output = model.evaluate(input) Note ---- Reference: Sitzmann, Vincent, et al. Implicit Neural Representations with Periodic Activation Functions. https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.09661. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], layer_size : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , first_omega : float = 30.0 , omega : float = 30.0 , normalization : Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]] = None , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) in_features = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) layers_list = [] layers_list . append ( layers . SirenLayer ( in_features , layer_size , layers . SirenLayerType . FIRST , first_omega , ) ) for _ in range ( nr_layers - 1 ): layers_list . append ( layers . SirenLayer ( layer_size , layer_size , layers . SirenLayerType . HIDDEN , omega ) ) layers_list . append ( layers . SirenLayer ( layer_size , out_features , layers . SirenLayerType . LAST , omega ) ) self . layers = nn . Sequential ( * layers_list ) self . normalization : Optional [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]]] = normalization # iterate input keys and add NO_OP_NORM if it is not specified if self . normalization is not None : for key in self . input_key_dict : if key not in self . normalization : self . normalization [ key ] = NO_OP_NORM self . register_buffer ( "normalization_tensor" , self . _get_normalization_tensor ( self . input_key_dict , self . normalization ), persistent = False , ) def _tensor_forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . _tensor_normalize ( x , self . normalization_tensor ) x = self . process_input ( x , self . input_scales_tensor , input_dict = self . input_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) x = self . layers ( x ) x = self . process_output ( x , self . output_scales_tensor ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: x = self . concat_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) y = self . _tensor_forward ( x ) return self . split_output ( y , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: """ This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test. """ x = self.prepare_input( self._normalize(in_vars, self.normalization), self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) x = self.layers(x) return self.prepare_output( x, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales ) def _normalize( self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor], norms: Optional[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]], ) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: if norms is None: return in_vars normalized_in_vars = {} for k, v in in_vars.items(): if k in norms: v = (v - norms[k][0]) / (norms[k][1] - norms[k][0]) v = 2 * v - 1 normalized_in_vars[k] = v return normalized_in_vars