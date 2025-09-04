Bug Fixes in This Version

On This Page
3928479
Description: Users may encounter an error in "dmesg" when unplugging an emulated PCIe device.
Keyword: DevEmu
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3881941
Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.
Keyword: RShim; driver
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3882794
Description: When working with
Keyword: PCC; threads
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3840230
Description:
Order of cores specified in
Keyword: DOCA Bench
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3849701
Description: DOCA Comch tests cannot be launched from BlueField side .
Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA Comch
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3857097
Description: DOCA RDMA tests cannot be launched from BlueField side.
Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA RDMA
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3857095
Description: Send tasks on DOCA RDMA may fail.
Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA RDMA; send
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3859823
Description: Multi-threaded tests using DOCA Comch may hang or emit an infinite amount of log messages. Single-threaded tests are less likely to cause this issue.
Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA Comch
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3872654
Description: And i ssue occurs when submitting tasks with DOCA SHA with the following error.
Keyword: DOCA Bench
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3869639
Description: Users c
annot use
Keywords: DOCA Bench
Reported in version: 2.7,0
3886315
Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the
Keyword: Arm; shutdown
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3957990
Description: Sending a malformed UDP packet with VXLAN configuration causes OVS-DOCA to crash.
Keyword: OVS-DOCA; encap; crash
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3994490
Description: Malformed packets cause OVS to crash when performing encapsulation.
Keyword: Openvswitch
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3949342
Description: NVQual fails due to low line rate.
Keyword: NVQual
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3960883
Description: If working with 2 different NICs with the same app, encryption can occur on the wrong port.
Keyword: PSP gateway
Reported in version: 2.6.0
3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3836598
Description: BIOS attribute in Redfish schema "SPCR UART" does not comply with expected format.
Keyword: Redfish; BIOS
Reported in version: 4.6.0
4035187
Description: When eMMC is stuck, Linux tries to recover it including resetting the eMMC itself and re-initializing it.
Keyword: eMMC stuck
Reported in version: 4.8.0
4047689
Description: While running the reprovisioning script from BMC, the RShim boot device appears to be busy which causes the script to fail without completing the process.
Discovered in version: 24.07
4146640
Description: In the event of a server reboot, the BMC may boot before the host and take control of the RShim before the host.
Discovered in version: 24.07
3991930
Description: The reported dump entry creation date is not initialized properly and reports the default system date
Discovered in version: 24.07
4064371
Description: The BMC dump collection is missing the
Discovered in version: 24.07