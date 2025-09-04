Bug Fixes in This Version

3928479 Description: Users may encounter an error in "dmesg" when unplugging an emulated PCIe device.

Keyword: DevEmu

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3881941 Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.

Keyword: RShim; driver

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3882794 Description: When working with doca_pcc_np context, the return value from the API doca_pcc_get_max_num_threads() is incorrect. The function has an output parameter that indicates the maximum number of threads allowed for a doca_pcc_np context. The correct value that the library expects is 16 instead of the returned 64.

Keyword: PCC; threads

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3840230 Description: Order of cores specified in --core-list is not respected. Cores are picked in ascending order instead.

Keyword: DOCA Bench

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3849701 Description: DOCA Comch tests cannot be launched from BlueField side .

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA Comch

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3857097 Description: DOCA RDMA tests cannot be launched from BlueField side.

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA RDMA

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3857095 Description: Send tasks on DOCA RDMA may fail.

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA RDMA; send

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3859823 Description: Multi-threaded tests using DOCA Comch may hang or emit an infinite amount of log messages. Single-threaded tests are less likely to cause this issue.

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA Comch

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3872654 Description: And i ssue occurs when submitting tasks with DOCA SHA with the following error. Copy Copied! [DOCA][ERR][doca_pe.cpp: 177 ][task_submit] Task 0xaaaaf4865bf0 : Failed to submit task: task is already submitted

Keyword: DOCA Bench

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3869639 Description: Users c annot use --job-output-buffer-size 0 when using remote output memory ( --use-remote-output-buffers ).

Keywords: DOCA Bench

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3886315 Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: Copy Copied! mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0 r

Keyword: Arm; shutdown

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3957990 Description: Sending a malformed UDP packet with VXLAN configuration causes OVS-DOCA to crash.

Keyword: OVS-DOCA; encap; crash

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3994490 Description: Malformed packets cause OVS to crash when performing encapsulation.

Keyword: Openvswitch

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3949342 Description: NVQual fails due to low line rate.

Keyword: NVQual

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3960883 Description: If working with 2 different NICs with the same app, encryption can occur on the wrong port.

Keyword: PSP gateway

Reported in version: 2.6.0

3546202 Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error: Copy Copied! [ 3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel