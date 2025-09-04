The DOCA DevEmu Virtio core library provides the following software abstractions:

Virtio type – extends the PCIe type, represents common/default virtio configurations of emulated virtio devices

Virtio device – extends the PCIe device, represents an instance of an emulated virtio device

Virtio IO context – represents a progress context which is responsible for processing virtio descriptors and their associated virtio queues

DOCA DevEmu Virtio library does not provide APIs to configure the entire BAR layout of the v irtio device as this configuration is done internally. However, the library offers APIs to configure some of the registers within the common configuration structure (see Virtio Device).

According to the virtio specification, the common PCIe configuration structure layout is as follows:

virtio_pci_common_cfg Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct virtio_pci_common_cfg { le32 device_feature_select; le32 device_feature; le32 driver_feature_select; le32 driver_feature; le16 config_msix_vector; le16 num_queues; u8 device_status; u8 config_generation; le16 queue_select; le16 queue_size; le16 queue_msix_vector; le16 queue_enable; le16 queue_notify_off; le64 queue_desc; le64 queue_driver; le64 queue_device; le16 queue_notify_data; le16 queue_reset; };

The DOCA DevEmu Virtio core library provides the ability to configure some of the listed registers using the appropriate setters.

The virtio type extends the PCIe type and describes the common/default configuration of emulated virtio devices , including the common virtio configuration space registers (such as num_queues , queue_size , and others).

Virtio type is currently read-only (i.e., only getter APIs are available to r etrieve information) . T he following methods can be used for this purpose:

doca_devemu_virtio_type_get_num_queues – for getting the default initial value of the num_queues register for the associated virtio devices

doca_devemu_virtio_type_get_queue_size – for getting the default initial value of the queue_size register for the associated virtio devices

doca_devemu_virtio_type_get_device_features_63_0 – for getting the default initial values of the device_feature bits (0-63) for the associated virtio devices

doca_devemu_virtio_type_get_config_generation – for getting the default initial value of the config_generation register for the associated virtio devices

The default virtio type is extended by a virtio device's specific type (e.g., virtio-FS type) and cannot be created on demand.

The virtio device extends the PCIe device. Before using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio device, i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu PCI device and DOCA Core context configuration phase .

The virtio device is extended by a virtio-specific device (e.g., virtio FS device) and cannot be created on demand.

The virtio device context can be configured to match the application use case and optimize the utilization of system resources.

The mandatory configurations are as follows:

doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_required_running_virtio_io_ctxs – to set the number of required running virtio IO contexts to be bound to the virtio device context. The virtio device context does not move to running state (according to the DOCA Core context state machine) before having this amount of running virtio IO contexts bound to it.

doca_devemu_virtio_dev_event_reset_register – to register to the virtio device reset event. This configuration is mandatory

The optional configurations are as follows:

doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_device_features_63_0 – to set the values of the device_feature bits (0-63). If not set, the default value is taken from the virtio type configuration.

doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_queues – to set the value of the num_queues register. If not set, the default value is taken from the virtio type configuration.

doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_queue_size – to set the value of the queue_size register for all virtio queues. If not set, the default value is taken from the virtio type configuration.

DOCA DevEmu Virtio device exposes asynchronous events to notify about sudden changes, according to DOCA Core architecture.

Info Common events are described in DOCA DevEmu PCI Device events and in DOCA Core Event.

The reset event allows users to receive notifications whenever the device reset flow is initialized by the device driver. Upon receiving this event, it is guaranteed that no further requests are routed to the user via any associated virtio IO context until the reset flow is completed.

To complete the reset flow the user must:

Flush all outstanding requests back to the virtio IO context associated with the request. Perform one of the following: Call doca_devemu_virtio_dev_reset_complete .

Follow FLR flow: doca_ctx_stop – stop the virtio device with its associated virtio IO contexts and wait until the device and its associated virtio IO contexts transition to idle state doca_ctx_start – start the virtio device with its associated virtio IO contexts and wait until the device and its associated virtio IO contexts transition to running state



Now, the device and its associated virtio IO contexts should be fully operational again, the device is allowed to route new requests via any associated virtio IO context.

The virtio IO context extends the DOCA Core context. Before using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio IO, i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA Core context configuration phase .

This context is associated with a single DOCA virtio device and is bound to the virtio device context upon start. The virtio IO context is a thread-unsafe object and is progressed by a single DOCA Core progress engine. Usually, users configure a single virtio IO context per BlueField core used by the application service.