DOCA Flow Tune Server
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Flow Tune Server API.
DOCA Flow Tune Server (TS), DOCA Flow subcomponent, exposes an API to collect predefined internal key performance indicators (KPIs) and pipeline visualization of a running DOCA Flow application.
Supported port KPIs:
Total add operations across all queues
Total update operations across all queues
Total remove operations across all queues
Pending operations number across all queues
Number of
NO_WAITflag operations across all queues
Number of shared resources and counters
Number of pipes
Supported application KPIs:
Number of ports
Number of queues
Queues depth
Pipeline information is saved to a JSON file to simplify its structure. Visualization is supported for the following DOCA Flow pipes:
Basic
Control
Each pipe contains the following fields:
Type
Name
Domain
Is root
Match
Match mask
FWD
FWD miss
Supported entry information:
Basic
FWD
Control
FWD
Match
Match mask
Priority
DOCA Flow Tune Server API is available only by using the DOCA Flow and DOCA Flow Tune Server trace libraries.
For more detailed information, refer to section "DOCA Flow Debug and Trace" under DOCA Flow.
For more detailed information on DOCA Flow API, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Library APIs.
The following subsections provide additional details about the library API.
enum doca_flow_tune_server_kpi_type
DOCA Flow TS KPI flags.
Flag
Description
Retrieve port number
Retrieve queue number
Retrieve queue depth
Retrieve shared resource and counter numbers
Retrieve number of pipes per port
Retrieve entry add operations per port
Retrieve entry update operations per port
Retrieve entry remove operations per port
Retrieve entry pending operations per port
Retrieve entry
struct doca_flow_tune_server_shared_resources_kpi_res
Holds the number of each shared resources and counters per port.
Field
Description
Number of meters
Number of counters
Number of RSS
Number of mirrors
Number of PSP
Number of encap
Number of decap
struct doca_flow_tune_server_kpi_res
Holds the KPI result.
This structure is required when calling
doca_flow_tune_server_get_kpi or
doca_flow_tune_server_get_port_kpi.
Field
Description
KPI result type
Shared resource result values
Result value
doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_create
Creates DOCA Flow Tune Server configuration structure.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_create(struct doca_flow_tune_server **cfg);
doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_set_bind_path
Adds local path to the configuration struct on which the DOCA Flow Tune Server AF_UNIX socket binds.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_set_bind_path(struct doca_flow_tune_server *cfg, const char *path, size_t path_len);
doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_destroy
Destroys DOCA Flow Tune Server configuration structure.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_destroy(struct doca_flow_tune_server *cfg);
doca_flow_tune_server_init
Initializes DOCA Flow Tune Server internal structures.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_init(void);
doca_flow_tune_server_destroy
Destroys DOCA Flow Tune Server internal structures.
void doca_flow_tune_server_destroy(void);
doca_flow_tune_server_query_pipe_line
Queries and dumps pipeline info for all ports to a JSON file pointed by fp.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_query_pipe_line(FILE *fp);
doca_flow_tune_server_get_port_ids
Retrieves ports identification numbers.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_get_port_ids(uint16_t *port_id_arr, uint16_t port_id_arr_len, uint16_t *nr_ports);
doca_flow_tune_server_get_kpi
Retrieves application scope KPI.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_get_kpi(enum doca_flow_tune_server_kpi_type kpi_type,
struct doca_flow_tune_server_kpi_res *res)
doca_flow_tune_server_get_port_kpi
Retrieves port scope KPI.
doca_error_t doca_flow_tune_server_get_port_kpi(uint16_t port_id,
enum doca_flow_tune_server_kpi_type kpi_type,
struct doca_flow_tune_server_kpi_res *res);
This section describes DOCA Flow Tune Server samples.
The samples illustrate how to use the library API to retrieve KPIs or save pipeline information into a JSON file.
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The binary
doca_flow_tune_server_dump_pipelineis created under
/tmp/build/samples/.
Sample (e.g.,
doca_flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline) usage:
Usage: doca_<sample_name> [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/samples/<sample_name> -h
The following is a CLI example for running the samples:
/tmp/build/doca_<sample_name> -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.2,dv_flow_en=2 -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.3,dv_flow_en=2 -- -l 60
Samples
Flow Tune Server KPI
This sample illustrates how to use DOCA Flow Tune Server API to retrieve KPIs.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="vnf,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Starting a single DOCA Flow port.
Creating a server configuration struct using the
doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_createfunction.
Initializing DOCA Flow server using the
doca_flow_tune_server_initfunction. This must be done after calling the
doca_flow_port_startfunction (or the
init_doca_flow_portshelper function).
Querying existing port IDs using the
doca_flow_tune_server_get_port_idsfunction.
Querying application level KPIs using
doca_flow_tune_server_get_kpifunction. The following KPI are read:
Number of queues
Queue depth
KPIs per port on which the basic pipe is created:
Add operation entries.
Adding 20 entries followed by a second call to query entries add operations.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_kpi/flow_tune_server_kpi_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_kpi/flow_tune_server_kpi_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_kpi/meson.build
Flow Tune Server Dump Pipeline
This sample illustrates how to use DOCA Flow Tune Server API to dump pipeline information into a JSON file.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="vnf,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Starting two DOCA Flow ports.
Creating server configuration struct using the
doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_createfunction.
Initializing DOCA Flow server using
doca_flow_tune_server_initfunction.Note
This must be done after calling
init_foca_flow_portsfunction.
Opening a file called
sample_pipeline.jsonfor writing.
For each port:
Creating a pipe to drop all traffic.
Creating a pipe to hairpin traffic from port 0 to port 1
Creating FWD pipe to forward traffic based on 5-tuple.
Adding two entries to FWD pipe, each entry with different 5-tuple.
Creating a control pipe and adding the FWD pipe as an entry.
Dumping the pipeline information into a file.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline/flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline/flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_tune_server_dump_pipeline/meson.build
Once a DOCA Flow application pipeline has been exported to a JSON file, it is easy to visualize it using tools such as Mermaid.
Save the following Python script locally to a file named
doca-flow-viz.py(or similar). This script converts a given JSON file produced by DOCA Flow TS to a Mermaid diagram embedded in a markdown document.
#!/usr/bin/python3
#
# Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
#
# This software product is a proprietary product of NVIDIA CORPORATION &
# AFFILIATES (the "Company") and all right, title, and interest in and to the
# software product, including all associated intellectual property rights, are
# and shall remain exclusively with the Company.
#
# This software product is governed by the End User License Agreement
# provided with the software product.
#
importglob
importjson
importsys
importos.path
classMermaidConfig:
def__init__(
self):
self.prefix_pipe_name_with_port_id
=
False
self.show_match_criteria
=
False
self.show_actions
=
False
classMermaidFormatter:
def__init__(
self, cfg):
self.cfg
=cfg
self.syntax
=''
self.prefix_pipe_name_with_port_id
=cfg.prefix_pipe_name_with_port_id
def
format(
self, data):
self.prefix_pipe_name_with_port_id
=
self.cfg.prefix_pipe_name_with_port_id
and
len(data.get(
'ports', [])) >
0
if
not
'ports'
indata: port_id
=data.get(
'port_id',
0) data
={
'ports': [ {
'port_id': port_id,
'pipes': data[
'pipes'] } ] }
self.syntax
=''
self.append(
'```mermaid')
self.append(
'graph LR')
self.declare_terminal_states(data)
forport
indata[
'ports']:
self.process_port(port)
self.append(
'```')
return
self.syntax
defappend(
self, text, endline
=
"\n"):
self.syntax
+
=text
+endline
defdeclare_terminal_states(
self, data): all_fwd_types
=
self.get_all_fwd_types(data)
if
'drop'
inall_fwd_types:
self.append(
' drop[[drop]]')
if
'rss'
inall_fwd_types:
self.append(
' RSS[[RSS]]')
defget_all_fwd_types(
self, data):
# Gather all 'fwd' and 'fwd_miss' types from pipes and 'fwd' types from entriesall_fwd_types
={ fwd_type
forport
indata.get(
'ports', [])
forpipe
inport.get(
'pipes', [])
fortag
in[
'fwd',
'fwd_miss']
# Process both 'fwd' and 'fwd_miss' for each pipe
forfwd_type
in[pipe.get(tag, {}).get(
'type',
None)]
# Extract the 'type'
iffwd_type } | { fwd_type
forport
indata.get(
'ports', [])
forpipe
inport.get(
'pipes', [])
fortag
in[
'fwd']
forentry
inpipe.get(
'entries', [])
# Process all entries in each pipe
forfwd_type
in[entry.get(tag, {}).get(
'type',
None)]
iffwd_type }
returnall_fwd_types
defprocess_port(
self, port): port_id
=port[
'port_id'] pipe_names
=
self.resolve_pipe_names(port)
self.declare_pipes(port, pipe_names)
forpipe
inport.get(
'pipes', []):
self.process_pipe(pipe, port_id)
defresolve_pipe_names(
self, port): pipe_names
={} port_id
=port[
'port_id']
forpipe
inport.get(
'pipes', []):
id
=pipe[
'pipe_id'] name
=pipe[
'attributes'].get(
'name', f
"pipe_{id}")
if
self.prefix_pipe_name_with_port_id: name
=f
"p{port_id}.{name}"pipe_names[
id]
=name
returnpipe_names
defdeclare_pipes(
self, port, pipe_names): port_id
=port[
'port_id']
forpipe
inport.get(
'pipes', []):
id
=pipe[
'pipe_id'] name
=pipe_names[
id]
self.declare_pipe(port_id, pipe, name)
defdeclare_pipe(
self, port_id, pipe, pipe_name):
id
=pipe[
'pipe_id'] attr
=
"\n(root)"
if
self.pipe_is_root(pipe)
else""
if
self.cfg.show_match_criteria
and
not
self.pipe_is_ctrl(pipe): fields_matched
=
self.pipe_match_criteria(pipe,
'match') attr
+
=f
"\nmatch: {fields_matched}"
self.append(f
' p{port_id}.pipe_{id}{{{{"{pipe_name}{attr}"}}}}')
defpipe_match_criteria(
self, pipe, key: [
'match',
'match_mask']):
return
"\n".join(
self.extract_match_criteria_paths(
None, pipe.get(key, {})))
or
'None'
defextract_match_criteria_paths(
self, prefix, match):
fork,v
inmatch.items():
if
isinstance(v,
dict): new_prefix
=f
"{prefix}.{k}"
ifprefix
elsek
forx
in
self.extract_match_criteria_paths(new_prefix, v):
yieldx
else:
# ignore v, the match value
yieldf
"{prefix}.{k}"
ifprefix
elsek
defpipe_is_ctrl(
self, pipe):
returnpipe[
'attributes'][
'type']
=
=
'control'
defpipe_is_root(
self, pipe):
returnpipe[
'attributes'].get(
'is_root',
False)
defprocess_pipe(
self, pipe, port_id): pipe_id
=f
"pipe_{pipe['pipe_id']}"is_ctrl
=
self.pipe_is_ctrl(pipe)
self.declare_fwd(port_id, pipe_id,
'-->',
self.get_fwd_target(pipe.get(
'fwd', {}), port_id))
self.declare_fwd(port_id, pipe_id,
'-.->',
self.get_fwd_target(pipe.get(
'fwd_miss', {}), port_id))
forentry
inpipe.get(
'entries', []): fields_matched
=
self.pipe_match_criteria(entry,
'match')
ifis_ctrl
else
Nonefields_matched
=f
'|"{fields_matched}"|'
iffields_matched
else''
self.declare_fwd(port_id, pipe_id, f
'-->{fields_matched}',
self.get_fwd_target(entry.get(
'fwd', {}), port_id))
if
self.pipe_is_root(pipe):
self.declare_fwd(port_id,
None,
'-->', f
"p{port_id}.{pipe_id}")
defget_fwd_target(
self, fwd, port_id): fwd_type
=fwd.get(
'type',
None)
if
notfwd_type:
return
None
iffwd_type
=
=
'changeable':
return
None
eliffwd_type
=
=
'pipe': pipe_id
=fwd.get(
'pipe_id', fwd.get(
'value',
None)) target
=f
"p{port_id}.pipe_{pipe_id}"
eliffwd_type
=
=
'port': port_id
=fwd.get(
'port_id', fwd.get(
'value',
None)) target
=f
"p{port_id}.egress"
else: target
=f
"{fwd_type}"
returntarget
defdeclare_fwd(
self, port_id, pipe_id, arrow, target):
iftarget: src
=f
"p{port_id}.{pipe_id}"
ifpipe_id
elsef
"p{port_id}.ingress"
self.append(f
" {src} {arrow} {target}")
defjson_to_md(infile, outfile, cfg): formatter
=MermaidFormatter(cfg) data
=json.load(infile) mermaid_syntax
=formatter.
format(data) outfile.write(mermaid_syntax)
defjson_dir_to_md_inplace(
dir, cfg):
forinfile
inglob.glob(
dir
+
'/**/*.json', recursive
=
True): outfile
=os.path.splitext(infile)[
0]
+
'.md'
"{infile} --> {outfile}") json_to_md(
open(infile,
'r'),
open(outfile,
'w'), cfg)
defmain()
->
int: cfg
=MermaidConfig() cfg.show_match_criteria
=
True
if
len(sys.argv)
=
=
2
andos.path.isdir(sys.argv[
1]): json_dir_to_md_inplace(sys.argv[
1], cfg)
else: infile
=
open(sys.argv[
1],
'r')
if
len(sys.argv) >
1
elsesys.stdin outfile
=
open(sys.argv[
2],
'w')
if
len(sys.argv) >
2
elsesys.stdout json_to_md(infile, outfile, cfg)
if__name__
=
=
'__main__': sys.exit(main())
The resulting Markdown can be viewed in several ways, including:
Microsoft Visual Studio Code (using an available Mermaid plugin, such as this one)
In the GitHub and GitLab built-in Markdown renderer (after committing the output to a Git repo)
By pasting only the Flowchart content into the Online FlowChart and Diagram Editor
The Python script can be invoked as follows:
python3 doca-flow-viz.py sample_pipeline.json sample_pipeline.md
In the case of the
flow_tune_server_dump_pipelinesample, the script produces the following diagram: