DOCA Tools

CLI name: doca_bench

DOCA Bench is a tool that allows a user to evaluate the performance of DOCA applications, with reasonable accuracy for real-world applications. It provides a flexible architecture to evaluate multiple features in series with multi-core scaling to provide detailed throughput and latency analysis.

CLI name: doca_caps

DOCA Capabilities Print tool is used to print the available devices and their representor devices (in the DPU), all their capabilities, and the available DOCA libraries.

DOCA DPA tools are a set of executables that enable the DPA application developer and the system administrator to manage and monitor DPA resources and to debug DPA applications.

CLI name: pcc_counters.sh

DOCA PCC Counter tool is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.

CLI name: doca_socket_relay

DOCA Socket Relay tool allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to Bluefield while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comm Channel.