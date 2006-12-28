DOCA Documentation v2.8.0
General Support

Embedded DOCA Firmware Components

Component

Version

Description

ATF

v2.2(release):4.8.0-41-gf0ff3a4

Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures

UEFI

4.8.0-36-gf01f42f

UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.42.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.42.1000

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

24.07

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0182.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

cec_ota_BMGP-04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 will be the last DOCA release to support ConnectX-4. DOCA 2.9.0 will be an LTS version and will be supported for 3 years for bug fixes and CVE updates.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-2

24.42.1000

ConnectX-7

28.42.1000

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.42.1000

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.42.1000

ConnectX-6

20.42.1000

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4030

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

To obtain the official firmware versions, refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Download page.

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Component

Version

Description

Licenses

clusterkit

1.14.462-1.2407052

A multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters

BSD

collectx-clxapi

1.18.2-17111037

A library which exposes the CollectX API, which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs

Proprietary

dpacc

1.8.0

DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program

Proprietary

dpcp

1.1.49-1.2407052

DPCP provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX

Proprietary

flexio

24.04.2148-0

FlexIO SDK exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor

Proprietary

fwctl

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.1.1

Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning

GPLv2

hcoll

4.8.3228-1.2407052

HCOLL contains support for building runtime configurable hierarchical collectives

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2407052

ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution

GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2407052

Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2407052

Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

2.1.1

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Proprietary

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.21800.MLNX20240801.ga4352587.2407052

Utilities for InfiniBand

Proprietary

iser

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

isert

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.29.0-127

Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.60-1

The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC, without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass)

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.31.2-1

The NVIDIA® XLIO software library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK

GPLv2 or BSD

mft

4.29.0-131

NVIDIA® MFT is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices

Proprietary

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.0-2404

Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).

BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2

mlnx-en

24.07-0.5.2.0.ge08362d

Kernel drivers part for Ethernet-only package

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

24.07-0.5.2.0.ge08362d

Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.9.0-1.2407052

IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-1

Libsnap is a common library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities

Proprietary

mlnx-nfsrdma

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1

Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1

Storage related driver for NVMe

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1

Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together

GPLv2

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-3

BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage

Proprietary

mlnx-tools

24.07-0.2407052

Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-regex

1.2-ubuntu1

RegEx is a library that provides RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required

Proprietary

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2407052

Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2407052

Test suite for benchmarking the MPI

BSD

mstflint

4.26.0-1

User space part of our MFT tools

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2407052

Linux tool for perf testing

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-scripts

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2

Scripts used to build OFED

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.7a1-1.2407052

MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team

BSD

opensm

5.20.0.MLNX20240801.ef1f438a-0.1.2407052

InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.8-1.2407052

OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based

ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL

perftest

24.07.0-0.44.g57725f2.2407052

Test suite for performance

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later

rdma-core

2407mlnx52-1.2407052

Implementation of the RDMA verbs

GPLv2 or BSD

rivermax

1.51.4

NVIDIA® Rivermax® is an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications

Proprietary

rshim

2.0.38-0.gc0f82f3

The user-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface

GPLv2

sharp

3.8.0.MLNX20240801.618ff287-1.2407052

Improves the performance of MPI and Machine Learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2407052

Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)

BSD

spdk

23.01.5-21

SPDK provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications

Proprietary

srp

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1

Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator

GPLv2

ucx

1.17.0-1.2407052

High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks

BSD

virtio-net-controller

24.07.11-1

Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service running on BlueField, with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices

Proprietary

vma

9.8.60-1

Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA)

GPLv2 or BSD

xlio

3.31.2-1

Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK

GPLv2 or BSD

xpmem

2.7.3-1.2407052

Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

xpmem-lib

2.7-0.2310055

High-performance inter-process memory sharing

LGPLv2.1

DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA Devel

2.8.0

Software development kit package and tools for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

2.8.0

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Extra

2.8.0

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

2.8.0

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Arm emulated (QEMU) development container

4.8.0

Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.8.0

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

2.8.0

Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

2.8.0

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField Bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

Supported DOCA Profile

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

Alinux 3.2

x86

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Alma 8.5

x86

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

aarch64

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 21.10SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 8

aarch64

4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 9

aarch64

5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 2.0

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 23.01

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.8

aarch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.9

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-16-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.13

aarch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 11.3

aarch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.1

aarch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP9

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP10

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP11

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP12

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 1.0 SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 1.0 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Linux Kernel 6.10

aarch64

6.10

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.0

x86

5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

aarch64

-

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP1

aarch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86

4.19.225-3.ph3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

aarch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.5

aarch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

aarch64

aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.7

aarch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

aarch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

aarch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.3

aarch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

SLES 15 SP2

aarch64

5.3.18-22-default