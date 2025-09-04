To start using the context, users must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context, to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

The context can be configured to match the application's use case.

To find if a configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to section "Device Support".

These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

At least one task/event type must be configured. See configuration of tasks and/or events in sections "Tasks" and "Events" respectively for information.

A device with appropriate support must be provided upon creation

DOCA Mmap Advise requires a device to operate. To pick a device, refer to DOCA Core Device Discovery.

As device capabilities may change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select your device using the following method:

doca_mmap_advise_cap_task_cache_invalidate_is_supported

Some devices expose different capabilities as follows:

Maximum cache invalidate buffer size may differ.

Tasks support buffers with the following features: