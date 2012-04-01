On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA Profiles
The following document provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA-Host profiles.
NVIDIA DOCA™ can be installed on the host and used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA-Host package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® Networking Platform and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, with both kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA-Host package on their host server but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).
To support the different use cases, DOCA includes DOCA-Host Installation Profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA-Host profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles:
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
DOCA-Host supports the following NVIDIA devices:
BlueField-3
BlueField-2
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 DX
ConnectX-6 LX
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5
ConnectX-4 LX
ConnectX-4
For hardware details on these devices, refer to the following pages:
DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.
The full DOCA-Host installation is intended for users who wish to utilize the full extent of DOCA libs and drivers.
This profile is the super-set of components, which also includes the content of doca-ofed and doca-networking.
All DOCA libraries, drivers and tools are included in doca-all.
When installing doca-all on host, BlueField Platforms can utilize all DOCA libs and drivers whereas ConnectX devices can utilize only doca-ofed and doca-networking subset of functions from within the super-set of doca-all, depending on the device's capabilities.
The doca-networking profile is intended for users who wish to benefit only from the networking functionality of DOCA.
The content of the doca-networking package is the following:
MLNX_OFED
DOCA Core
MLNX-DPDK
OVS-DOCA
DOCA Flow
BlueField DPUs, BlueField SuperNICs, and ConnectX devices can utilize all included libs and drivers in the doca-networking profile, based on the device's capabilities.
This profile is intended for users who wish to have the same user experience and content as MLNX_OFED but with DOCA package. doca-ofed installs the MLNX_OFED drivers and tools and does not include any other DOCA components.
The content of the doca-ofed package is:
MLNX_OFED drivers and tools
BlueField Platforms and ConnectX devices can utilize only the drivers in doca-ofed, based on the device's capabilities. No added DOCA libs are supported with any of the devices with doca-ofed profile installation.
Selecting the right DOCA-Host installation profile is important to fully utilize the capabilities of your BlueField Platforms or ConnectX.
The functionality of DOCA-Host is limited by the device capabilities (e.g., ConnectX devices cannot utilize DOCA libs such as DPA, even if doca-all is installed on the host).
For BlueField devices:
It is recommended to use doca-all
If you require the smallest installation package for networking-only purposes, use doca-networking
For MLNX_OFED-like installation, use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)
For ConnectX devices:
It is recommended to use doca-networking
For future-proof and mixed BlueField/ConnectX deployments, use doca-all
For MLNX_OFED-like installation use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)
DOCA-Host can be installed on specific host OSs. Each of the Host Installation Profiles has specific OSs on which is can be installed as specified in section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile".
Follow the instructions under section " Installing Software on Host" in th e NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
The default operating system included with the BlueField Bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
Supported DOCA Profile
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
Alinux 3.2
x86
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Primary
Alma 8.5
x86
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
aarch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86
5.10.134+
Primary
BCLinux 21.10SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
BCLinux 22.10
aarch64
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream 8
aarch64
4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64
Community
x86
4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream 9
aarch64
5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64
Community
x86
5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64
Community
CTyunOS 2.0
aarch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTyunOS 23.01
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian 10.8
aarch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.9
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.13
aarch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian 11.3
aarch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.1
aarch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.5
aarch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP9
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP10
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP11
aarch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP12
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 1.0 SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 1.0 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Linux Kernel 6.10
aarch64
6.10
Primary
x86
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86
5.15.148.2-2.cm2
Primary
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.0
x86
5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
aarch64
-
Community
x86
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP1
aarch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64
Community
x86
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03
aarch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP1
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
aarch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
aarch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
aarch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
aarch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.5
aarch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
aarch64
aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.7
aarch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
aarch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
aarch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
aarch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
aarch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
aarch64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
aarch64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.3
aarch64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
aarch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Primary
12.5
SLES 15 SP2
aarch64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
x86
5.3.18-22-default
Primary