NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide

Single root IO virtualization (SR-IOV) is a technology that allows a physical PCIe device to present itself multiple times through the PCIe bus. This technology enables multiple virtual instances of the device with separate resources. NVIDIA adapters are able to expose virtual instances or functions (VFs) for each port individually. These virtual functions can then be provisioned separately.

Each VF can be seen as an additional device connected to the physical interface or function (PF). It shares the same resources with the PF, and its number of ports equals those of the PF.

SR-IOV is commonly used in conjunction with an SR-IOV-enabled hypervisor to provide virtual machines direct hardware access to network resources, thereby increasing its performance.

There are several benefits to running applications on the host. For example, one may want to utilize a strong and high-resource host machine, or to start DOCA integration on the host before offloading it to the BlueField DPU.

The configuration in this document allows the entire application to run on the host's memory, while utilizing the HW accelerators on BlueField.

When VFs are enabled on the host, VF representors are visible on the Arm side which can be bridged to corresponding PF representors (e.g., the uplink representor and the host representor). This allows the application to only scan traffic forwarded to the VFs as configured by the user and to behave as a simple "bump-on-the-wire". DOCA installed on the host allows access to the hardware capabilities of the BlueField DPU without comprising features which use HW offload/steering elements embedded inside the eSwitch.