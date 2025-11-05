DOCA Documentation v3.0.0

DOCA SDK v3.0.0
DOCA Overview
This page provides an overview of the structure of NVIDIA DOCA documentation.
Release Notes
This page contains information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
User Types
This page provides a quick introduction to the NVIDIA® BlueField® family of networking platforms (i.e., DPUs and SuperNICs), its DOCA software components, and BlueField user types.
NVIDIA DOCA EULA
This page provides the NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.
Quick Start
Developer Quick Start Guide
This page details the basic steps to bring up the NVIDIA DOCA development environment and to build and run the DOCA reference applications provided along with the DOCA software framework package.
Installation and Setup
Profiles
This page provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA profiles.
MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide
This page covers what users must know about the DOCA-Host unified software stack for NVIDIA networking products.
Installation Guide for Linux
This page details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.
Developer Guide
This page details the recommended steps to set up an NVIDIA DOCA development environment.
DOCA Programming Guides
These pages are intended for developers wishing to utilize DOCA SDK to develop application on top of NVIDIA BlueField networking platforms.
Reference Applications
This page provides an overview of the example DOCA applications implemented on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
App Shield Agent
This page provides process introspection system implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.
DMA Copy
This page provides an example of a DMA Copy implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DPA All-to-all
This page explains the all-to-all collective operation example when accelerated using the DPA in NVIDIA BlueField-3.
East-west Overlay Encryption
This page describes IPsec based strongSwan solution on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
Ethernet L2 Forwarding
This page provides an Ethernet L2 Forwarding implementation on top of the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.
File Compression
This page provides a file compression implementation on top of the NVIDIA BlueField.
File Integrity
This page provides a file integrity implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
GPU Packet Processing
This page provides a description of the GPU packet processing application to demonstrate using the DOCA GPUNetIO, DOCA Ethernet, and DOCA Flow libraries to implement a GPU traffic analyzer.
IPsec Security Gateway
This page provides an IPsec security gateway implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
NVMe Emulation
This page provides an NVMe emulation implementation on top of the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.
PCC
This page provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
PSP Gateway
This page describes the usage of the NVIDIA DOCA PSP Gateway sample application on top of an NVIDIA BlueField networking platform or NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNIC.
Secure Channel
This page provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
Simple Forward VNF
This page provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
Storage Zero Copy
This page provides a data storage implementation on top of the NVIDIA BlueField.
Switch
This page provides an example of switch implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField .
UROM RDMO
This page provides a DOCA Remote Direct Memory Operation implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField using Unified Communication X (UCX) .
YARA Inspection
This page provides YARA inspection implementation on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
Tools
This page provides an overview of the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.
DOCA Bench
This page describes a tool which allows users to evaluate the performance of DOCA applications, with reasonable accuracy for real-world applications.
Capabilities Print Tool
This page provides instruction on the usage of the DOCA Capabilities Print Tool.
Comm Channel Admin Tool
This page provides instructions on the usage of the DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool.
DPA Tools
This page lists a set of executables that enable the DPA application developer and the system administrator to manage and monitor DPA resources and to debug DPA applications.
Flow Tune
This page provides a powerful, one-stop-shop solution, providing visibility and analysis capabilities for DOCA Flow programs.
PCC Counter
This page provides instruction on the usage of the PCC Counter tool.
Socket Relay
This page describes DOCA Socket Relay architecture, usage, etc.
DOCA Services
This page provides an overview of the set of services provided by DOCA and their purpose.
Container Deployment
This page provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA BlueField.
DOCA BlueMan Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA BlueMan service on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DOCA Firefly Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Firefly service container on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DOCA Flow Inspector Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Flow Inspector service container on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DOCA HBN Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA HBN Service container on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DOCA Management Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Management Service on top of NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platform or ConnectX Network Adapters.
DOCA SNAP Service
This page provides instructions on using DOCA SNAP s ervices on top of the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU.
DOCA Telemetry Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DOCA UROM Service
This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
OpenvSwitch Acceleration (OVS in DOCA)
These pages describe OVS within DOCA, particularly OVS-DOCA, a virtual switch service tailored for NVIDIA NICs and DPUs. It leverages ASAP2 technology for accelerated data-path processing, ensuring optimal performance and features through its architecture and integration with DOCA libraries.
API References
Provides pointer to DOCA SDK API reference documentation.
Miscellaneous
Glossary
This page provides a list of terms and acronyms and in the DOCA documentation.
Crypto Acceleration
This page shows the ability of NVIDIA BlueField to accelerate crypto operations.
DOCA Services Fluent Logger
This page provides instructions on how to use the logging infrastructure for DOCA services on top of NVIDIA BlueField.
DPU CLI
This page provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA BlueField environment.
Emulated Devices
For information on virtio-net device emulation, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net documentation.
Modes of Operation
This page describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA BlueField.
Switching
These pages describe the extensive switching capabilities enabled by DOCA libraries and services on these platforms.
OpenSSL
This page provides instructions on using DOCA SHA for OpenSSL implementations.
Scalable Functions (SFs)
This page provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA BlueField.
TLS Offload
This page provides an overview and configuration steps of TLS hardware offloading via kernel-TLS, using hardware capabilities of NVIDIA BlueField.
Troubleshooting
This page provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA BlueField.
Virtual Functions (VFs)
This page provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA applications over x86 host.
Archive
DOCA LTS Downloads and Previous Releases
This page provides pointers to the DOCA long term support (LTS) releases.
For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at doca-feedback@nvidia.com.