Program Listing for File fragment_scheduler.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SCHEDULER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

struct SystemResourceRequirement {
  std::string fragment_name;
  float cpu = -1.0f;
  float cpu_limit = -1.0f;
  float gpu = -1.0f;
  float gpu_limit = -1.0f;
  uint64_t memory = 0;
  uint64_t memory_limit = 0;
  uint64_t shared_memory = 0;
  uint64_t shared_memory_limit = 0;
  uint64_t gpu_memory = 0;
  uint64_t gpu_memory_limit = 0;
};

struct AvailableSystemResource {
  std::string app_worker_id;
  std::unordered_set<std::string> target_fragments;
  int32_t cpu = 0;
  int32_t gpu = 0;
  uint64_t memory = 0;
  uint64_t shared_memory = 0;
  uint64_t gpu_memory = 0;

  bool has_enough_resources(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) const;
};

class FragmentAllocationStrategy {
 public:
  virtual ~FragmentAllocationStrategy() = default;

  void add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement);

  void add_resource_requirement(SystemResourceRequirement&& resource_requirement);

  void add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource);

  void add_available_resource(AvailableSystemResource&& available_resource);

  virtual void on_add_resource_requirement(
      const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) = 0;

  virtual void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource) = 0;

  virtual holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string>
  schedule() = 0;

 protected:
  std::unordered_map<std::string, SystemResourceRequirement> resource_requirements_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, AvailableSystemResource> available_resources_;
};

class FragmentScheduler {
 public:
  explicit FragmentScheduler(
      std::unique_ptr<FragmentAllocationStrategy>&& allocation_strategy = {});

  virtual ~FragmentScheduler();

  void add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement);

  void add_resource_requirement(SystemResourceRequirement&& resource_requirement);

  void add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource);

  void add_available_resource(AvailableSystemResource&& available_resource);

  holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule();

 private:
  std::unique_ptr<FragmentAllocationStrategy> strategy_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SCHEDULER_HPP */

