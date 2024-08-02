Program Listing for File server.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_WORKER_SERVER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_WORKER_SERVER_HPP #include <condition_variable> #include <future> #include <memory> #include <thread> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/forward_def.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp" // Forward declaration of gRPC server namespace grpc { class Server; } // namespace grpc namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode; namespace service { constexpr int32_t kDefaultMaxConnectionRetryCount = 10; constexpr int32_t kDefaultConnectionRetryIntervalMs = 1000; class AppWorkerServer { public: explicit AppWorkerServer(holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker); virtual ~AppWorkerServer(); void start(); void stop(); void wait(); void notify(); bool connect_to_driver(int32_t max_connection_retry_count = kDefaultMaxConnectionRetryCount, int32_t connection_retry_interval_ms = kDefaultConnectionRetryIntervalMs); std::shared_future<void>& fragment_executors_future(); void fragment_executors_future(std::future<void>& future); void notify_worker_execution_finished(holoscan::AppWorkerTerminationCode code); private: void run(); std::unique_ptr<grpc::Server> server_; std::unique_ptr<std::thread> server_thread_; std::condition_variable cv_; std::mutex mutex_; std::mutex join_mutex_; bool should_stop_ = false; holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker_ = nullptr; std::unique_ptr<AppDriverClient> driver_client_; std::shared_future<void> fragment_executors_future_; }; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_WORKER_SERVER_HPP */