Program Listing for File depth_map_render_mode.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_DEPTH_MAP_RENDER_MODER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_DEPTH_MAP_RENDER_MODER_HPP #include <cstdint> namespace holoscan::viz { enum class DepthMapRenderMode { POINTS, LINES, TRIANGLES }; } // namespace holoscan::viz #endif/* HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_DEPTH_MAP_RENDER_MODER_HPP */