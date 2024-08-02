NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Template Struct _type_info< std::vector< std::vector< T > > >

Struct Documentation

template<typename T>
struct _type_info<std::vector<std::vector<T>>>

Public Types

using container_type = vector_type
using element_type = base_type_t<T>
using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int32_t dimension = 2
