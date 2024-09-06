Program Listing for File operator_wrapper.hpp
#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "operator_wrapper_fragment.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class OperatorWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet {
public:
OperatorWrapper();
virtual ~OperatorWrapper() = default;
virtual const char* holoscan_typename() const = 0;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t start() override;
gxf_result_t tick() override;
gxf_result_t stop() override;
struct GXFParameter {
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param;
holoscan::ArgType arg_type;
holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr;
};
protected:
std::shared_ptr<Operator> op_;
OperatorWrapperFragment fragment_;
std::list<GXFParameter> parameters_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP */