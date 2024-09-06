Program Listing for File condition.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITION_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <any>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./component.hpp"
#include "./gxf/gxf_component.hpp"
#include "./gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"

#define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                                     \
template <typename ArgT,                                                                        \
typename... ArgsT,                                                                    \
typename =                                                                            \
std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||          \
std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>

#define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()             \
class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)           \
: Condition(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

#define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                     \
class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                                   \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class Operator;
class Resource;

// Note: Update `IOSpec::to_yaml_node()` if you add new condition types
enum class ConditionType {
  kNone,
  kMessageAvailable,
  kDownstreamMessageAffordable,
  kCount,
  kBoolean,
  kPeriodic,
  kAsynchronous,
  kExpiringMessageAvailable,
};

class Condition : public Component {
 public:
  Condition() = default;

  Condition(Condition&&) = default;

  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit Condition(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  ~Condition() override = default;

  using Component::name;
  Condition& name(const std::string& name) & {
    name_ = name;
    return *this;
  }

  Condition&& name(const std::string& name) && {
    name_ = name;
    return std::move(*this);
  }

  using Component::fragment;

  Condition& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
    fragment_ = fragment;
    return *this;
  }

  Condition& spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec>& spec) {
    spec_ = spec;
    return *this;
  }
  ComponentSpec* spec() { return spec_.get(); }

  std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }

  using Component::add_arg;

  void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg);

  void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg);

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; }

  virtual void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) { (void)spec; }

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

 protected:
  // Add friend classes that can call reset_graph_entites
  friend class holoscan::Operator;

  using Component::reset_graph_entities;

  bool is_initialized_ = false;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
      resources_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITION_HPP */

