Program Listing for File periodic.hpp

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP
#include <string>
#include <chrono>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class PeriodicCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PeriodicCondition, GXFCondition)
PeriodicCondition() = default;
explicit PeriodicCondition(int64_t recess_period_ns);
template <typename Rep, typename Period>
explicit PeriodicCondition(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) {
recess_period_ns_ =
std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count();
recess_period_ = std::to_string(recess_period_ns_);
}
PeriodicCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm* term);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns);
template <typename Rep, typename Period>
void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) {
int64_t recess_period_ns =
std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count();
recess_period(recess_period_ns);
}
int64_t recess_period_ns();
int64_t last_run_timestamp();
nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::string> recess_period_;
int64_t recess_period_ns_ = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP */