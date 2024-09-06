Program Listing for File metadata.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_METADATA_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_METADATA_HPP #include <memory> #include <shared_mutex> #include <string> #include <typeinfo> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "./codec_registry.hpp" #include "./common.hpp" #include "./message.hpp" using std::string_literals::operator""s; namespace holoscan { // reuse holoscan::Message so same serialization codecs can be reused for metadata using MetadataObject = holoscan::Message; enum class MetadataPolicy { kReject, kInplaceUpdate, kUpdate, kRaise, }; class MetadataDictionary { public: using MapType = std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>; using Iterator = MapType::iterator; using ConstIterator = MapType::const_iterator; // Constructors explicit MetadataDictionary(const MetadataPolicy& policy = MetadataPolicy::kUpdate) : dictionary_(std::make_shared<MapType>()), policy_(policy) {} MetadataDictionary(const MetadataDictionary&) = default; MetadataDictionary(MetadataDictionary&&) = default; // assignment operators MetadataDictionary& operator=(const MetadataDictionary&); MetadataDictionary& operator=(MetadataDictionary&&) = default; // Destructor virtual ~MetadataDictionary() = default; std::vector<std::string> keys() const; std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>& operator[](const std::string&); const MetadataObject* operator[](const std::string&) const; std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> get(const std::string& key) const; template <typename ValueT> ValueT get(const std::string& key) const { auto it = dictionary_->find(key); if (it == dictionary_->end()) { throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("Key '{}' does not exist", key)); } const auto& shared_obj = it->second; return std::any_cast<ValueT>(shared_obj->value()); } template <typename ValueT> ValueT get(const std::string& key, const ValueT& default_value) const { auto it = dictionary_->find(key); if (it == dictionary_->end()) { return default_value; } const auto& shared_obj = it->second; return std::any_cast<ValueT>(shared_obj->value()); } void set(const std::string& key, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> value); template <typename ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v< std::decay_t<ValueT>, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>>> void set(const std::string& key, ValueT value) { ensure_unique(); auto it = dictionary_->find(key); if (it == dictionary_->end()) { (*dictionary_)[key] = std::make_shared<MetadataObject>(value); } else { switch (policy_) { case MetadataPolicy::kReject: // keep the old value break; case MetadataPolicy::kInplaceUpdate: // set the std::any member within the existing MetadataObject (it->second)->set_value(value); break; case MetadataPolicy::kUpdate: // replace the MetadataObject with a newly constructed one (*dictionary_)[key] = std::make_shared<MetadataObject>(value); break; case MetadataPolicy::kRaise: throw std::runtime_error( fmt::format("Key '{}' already exists. The application should be updated to avoid " "duplicate metadata keys or a different holoscan::MetadataPolicy should " "be set", key)); default: // Handle unknown policy throw std::runtime_error("Unknown metadata policy"); } return; } } MetadataPolicy policy() const { return policy_; } void policy(const MetadataPolicy& metadata_policy) { policy_ = metadata_policy; } bool has_key(const std::string& key) const; bool erase(const std::string& key); Iterator begin(); ConstIterator begin() const; Iterator end(); ConstIterator end() const; Iterator find(const std::string& key); ConstIterator find(const std::string& key) const; void clear(); std::size_t size() const; void swap(MetadataDictionary& other); void merge(MetadataDictionary& other); void insert(MetadataDictionary& other); void update(MetadataDictionary& other); private: bool ensure_unique(); std::shared_ptr<MapType> dictionary_{}; MetadataPolicy policy_{MetadataPolicy::kUpdate}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_METADATA_HPP */