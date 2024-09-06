Program Listing for File cuda_runtime_wrapper.h

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H

#include <cstddef> // for size_t

namespace holoscan::cuda {

// https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/index.html

// CUDA definition of UUID
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CU_UUID_HAS_BEEN_DEFINED
#define HOLOSCAN_CU_UUID_HAS_BEEN_DEFINED
struct CUuuid_st {
  char bytes[16];
};
typedef struct CUuuid_st CUuuid;
#endif
typedef struct CUuuid_st cudaUUID_t;

struct cudaDeviceProp {
  char name[256];
  cudaUUID_t uuid;
  char luid[8];
  unsigned int luidDeviceNodeMask;
  size_t totalGlobalMem;
  size_t sharedMemPerBlock;
  int regsPerBlock;
  int warpSize;
  size_t memPitch;
  int maxThreadsPerBlock;
  int maxThreadsDim[3];
  int maxGridSize[3];
  int clockRate;
  size_t totalConstMem;
  int major;
  int minor;
  size_t textureAlignment;
  size_t texturePitchAlignment;
  int deviceOverlap;
  int multiProcessorCount;
  int kernelExecTimeoutEnabled;
  int integrated;
  int canMapHostMemory;
  int computeMode;
  int maxTexture1D;
  int maxTexture1DMipmap;
  int maxTexture1DLinear;
  int maxTexture2D[2];
  int maxTexture2DMipmap[2];
  int maxTexture2DLinear[3];
  int maxTexture2DGather[2];
  int maxTexture3D[3];
  int maxTexture3DAlt[3];
  int maxTextureCubemap;
  int maxTexture1DLayered[2];
  int maxTexture2DLayered[3];
  int maxTextureCubemapLayered[2];
  int maxSurface1D;
  int maxSurface2D[2];
  int maxSurface3D[3];
  int maxSurface1DLayered[2];
  int maxSurface2DLayered[3];
  int maxSurfaceCubemap;
  int maxSurfaceCubemapLayered[2];
  size_t surfaceAlignment;
  int concurrentKernels;
  int ECCEnabled;
  int pciBusID;
  int pciDeviceID;
  int pciDomainID;
  int tccDriver;
  int asyncEngineCount;
  int unifiedAddressing;
  int memoryClockRate;
  int memoryBusWidth;
  int l2CacheSize;
  int persistingL2CacheMaxSize;
  int maxThreadsPerMultiProcessor;
  int streamPrioritiesSupported;
  int globalL1CacheSupported;
  int localL1CacheSupported;
  size_t sharedMemPerMultiprocessor;
  int regsPerMultiprocessor;
  int managedMemory;
  int isMultiGpuBoard;
  int multiGpuBoardGroupID;
  int hostNativeAtomicSupported;
  int singleToDoublePrecisionPerfRatio;
  int pageableMemoryAccess;
  int concurrentManagedAccess;
  int computePreemptionSupported;
  int canUseHostPointerForRegisteredMem;
  int cooperativeLaunch;
  int cooperativeMultiDeviceLaunch;
  size_t sharedMemPerBlockOptin;
  int pageableMemoryAccessUsesHostPageTables;
  int directManagedMemAccessFromHost;
  int maxBlocksPerMultiProcessor;
  int accessPolicyMaxWindowSize;
  size_t reservedSharedMemPerBlock;
};

typedef int cudaError_t;

// __host__ ​__device__​ const char* cudaGetErrorString ( cudaError_t error )
typedef const char* (*cudaGetErrorString_t)(cudaError_t);

// __host__​ __device__​ cudaError_t cudaGetDeviceCount ( int* count )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaGetDeviceCount_t)(int*);

// __host__​ cudaError_t cudaGetDeviceProperties ( cudaDeviceProp* prop, int device )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaGetDeviceProperties_t)(cudaDeviceProp*, int);

// __host__​ cudaError_t cudaDeviceGetPCIBusId ( char* pciBusId, int len, int device )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaDeviceGetPCIBusId_t)(char*, int, int);

// __host__​ cudaError_t cudaMemGetInfo ( size_t* free, size_t* total )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaMemGetInfo_t)(size_t*, size_t*);

}  // namespace holoscan::cuda

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H */

