Program Listing for File config.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/config.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <filesystem>
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./common.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class Config {
public:
Config() = default;
explicit Config(const std::string& config_file, const std::string& prefix = "")
: config_file_(config_file), prefix_(prefix) {
if (std::filesystem::exists(config_file)) {
parse_file(config_file);
} else if (config_file != "") {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("Config file '{}' doesn't exist", config_file);
}
}
virtual ~Config() = default;
// Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying.
Config(const Config&) = delete;
Config& operator=(const Config&) = delete;
const std::string& config_file() const { return config_file_; }
const std::string& prefix() const { return prefix_; }
const std::vector<YAML::Node>& yaml_nodes() const { return yaml_nodes_; }
private:
void parse_file(const std::string& config_file);
std::string config_file_;
std::string prefix_;
std::vector<YAML::Node> yaml_nodes_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP */