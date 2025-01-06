Program Listing for File fragment_scheduler.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SCHEDULER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
struct SystemResourceRequirement {
std::string fragment_name;
float cpu = -1.0F;
float cpu_limit = -1.0F;
float gpu = -1.0F;
float gpu_limit = -1.0F;
uint64_t memory = 0;
uint64_t memory_limit = 0;
uint64_t shared_memory = 0;
uint64_t shared_memory_limit = 0;
uint64_t gpu_memory = 0;
uint64_t gpu_memory_limit = 0;
};
struct AvailableSystemResource {
std::string app_worker_id;
std::unordered_set<std::string> target_fragments;
int32_t cpu = 0;
int32_t gpu = 0;
uint64_t memory = 0;
uint64_t shared_memory = 0;
uint64_t gpu_memory = 0;
bool has_enough_resources(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) const;
};
class FragmentAllocationStrategy {
public:
virtual ~FragmentAllocationStrategy() = default;
void add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement);
void add_resource_requirement(SystemResourceRequirement&& resource_requirement);
void add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource);
void add_available_resource(AvailableSystemResource&& available_resource);
virtual void on_add_resource_requirement(
const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) = 0;
virtual void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource) = 0;
virtual holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string>
schedule() = 0;
protected:
std::unordered_map<std::string, SystemResourceRequirement> resource_requirements_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, AvailableSystemResource> available_resources_;
};
class FragmentScheduler {
public:
explicit FragmentScheduler(
std::unique_ptr<FragmentAllocationStrategy>&& allocation_strategy = {});
virtual ~FragmentScheduler();
void add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement);
void add_resource_requirement(SystemResourceRequirement&& resource_requirement);
void add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource);
void add_available_resource(AvailableSystemResource&& available_resource);
holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule();
private:
std::unique_ptr<FragmentAllocationStrategy> strategy_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SCHEDULER_HPP */