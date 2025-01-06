Program Listing for File entity_group.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include "./gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "./gxf_operator.hpp"
#include "../operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class EntityGroup {
 public:
  EntityGroup() = delete;

  EntityGroup(gxf_context_t context, const std::string& name);

  gxf_uid_t gxf_gid() const { return gxf_gid_; }

  gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }

  std::string name() const { return name_; }

  void add(gxf_uid_t eid);

  void add(const GXFComponent& component);

  void add(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op, const std::string& entity_prefix = "");

  // TODO:
  // There is also the following related runtime GXF method
  // gxf_result_t Runtime::GxfEntityGroupFindResources(gxf_uid_t eid,
  // uint64_t* num_resource_cids,
  // gxf_uid_t* resource_cids)
  // It takes an entity's eid, determines the corresponding group id and then returns all of the
  // component ids associated with resource_components for that group.
  //
  // should this find_resources API be supported as a static method of EntityGroup?
  // static std::vector<gxf_uid_t> find_resources(gxf_uid_t eid);
  //
  // or perhaps even better if we could return the actual SystemResource objects
  // static std::vector<SystemResource> find_resources(gxf_uid_t eid);

 private:
  std::string name_;
  gxf_context_t gxf_context_;
  gxf_uid_t gxf_gid_ = kNullUid;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP */

