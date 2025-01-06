Program Listing for File gxf_component_info.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_INFO_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_INFO_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/arg.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class ComponentInfo { public: static constexpr int MAX_PARAM_COUNT = 512; ComponentInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid); ~ComponentInfo(); static ArgType get_arg_type(const gxf_parameter_info_t& param_info); gxf_tid_t receiver_tid() const; gxf_tid_t transmitter_tid() const; const gxf_component_info_t& component_info() const; const std::vector<const char*>& parameter_keys() const; const std::vector<gxf_parameter_info_t>& parameter_infos() const; const std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_parameter_info_t>& parameter_info_map() const; const std::vector<const char*>& receiver_parameters() const; const std::vector<const char*>& transmitter_parameters() const; const std::vector<const char*>& normal_parameters() const; private: gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr; gxf_tid_t component_tid_ = GxfTidNull(); gxf_component_info_t component_info_{}; std::vector<const char*> parameter_keys_; std::vector<gxf_parameter_info_t> parameter_infos_; std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_parameter_info_t> parameter_info_map_; std::vector<const char*> receiver_parameters_; std::vector<const char*> transmitter_parameters_; std::vector<const char*> normal_parameters_; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_INFO_HPP */