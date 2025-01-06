Program Listing for File gxf_wrapper.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_wrapper.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_start, "start", 0x76, 0xB9, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_stop, "stop", 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_compute, "compute", 0x66, 0xA1, 0xFE);
class GXFWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet {
public:
virtual ~GXFWrapper() = default;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t start() override;
gxf_result_t tick() override;
gxf_result_t stop() override;
void set_operator(Operator* op) { op_ = op; }
private:
void store_exception();
Operator* op_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP */