Program Listing for File operator.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <stdio.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <stdexcept>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>

#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./argument_setter.hpp"
#include "./codec_registry.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./component.hpp"
#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "./graph.hpp"
#include "./io_spec.hpp"
#include "./messagelabel.hpp"
#include "./metadata.hpp"
#include "./operator_spec.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"

#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#include "gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp"

#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                            \
template <typename ArgT,                                                              \
typename... ArgsT,                                                          \
typename = std::enable_if_t<                                                \
!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> &&           \
(std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||                   \
std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||               \
std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition,                                 \
typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || \
std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource,                                  \
typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>

#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()             \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                     \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                         \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

namespace holoscan {

namespace gxf {
class GXFExecutor;
}  // namespace gxf

class Operator : public ComponentBase {
 public:
  enum class OperatorType {
    kNative,
    kGXF,
    kVirtual,
  };

  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit Operator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  Operator() = default;

  ~Operator() override = default;

  OperatorType operator_type() const { return operator_type_; }

  using ComponentBase::id;
  Operator& id(int64_t id) {
    id_ = id;
    return *this;
  }

  using ComponentBase::name;
  Operator& name(const std::string& name) {
    // Operator::parse_port_name requires that "." is not allowed in the Operator name
    if (name.find(".") != std::string::npos) {
      throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format(
          "The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the operator name ('{}').", name));
    }
    name_ = name;
    return *this;
  }

  using ComponentBase::fragment;
  Operator& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
    fragment_ = fragment;
    return *this;
  }

  Operator& spec(const std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec>& spec) {
    spec_ = spec;
    return *this;
  }
  OperatorSpec* spec() { return spec_.get(); }

  std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }

  template <typename ConditionT>
  std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> condition(const std::string& name) {
    if (auto condition = conditions_.find(name); condition != conditions_.end()) {
      return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ConditionT>(condition->second);
    }
    return nullptr;
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>& conditions() { return conditions_; }

  template <typename ResourceT>
  std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource(const std::string& name) {
    if (auto resource = resources_.find(name); resource != resources_.end()) {
      return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource->second);
    }
    return nullptr;
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; }

  using ComponentBase::add_arg;

  void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Condition>& arg) {
    if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
          "name when creating a Condition instance.",
          arg->name());
    } else {
      conditions_[arg->name()] = arg;
    }
  }

  void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Condition>&& arg) {
    if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
          "name when creating a Condition instance.",
          arg->name());
    } else {
      conditions_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
    }
  }

  void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg) {
    if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
          "name when creating a Resource instance.",
          arg->name());
    } else {
      resources_[arg->name()] = arg;
    }
  }

  void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg) {
    if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
          "name when creating a Resource instance.",
          arg->name());
    } else {
      resources_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
    }
  }

  virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] OperatorSpec& spec) {}

  bool is_root();

  bool is_user_defined_root();

  bool is_leaf();

  static bool is_all_operator_successor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph);

  static bool is_all_operator_predecessor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph);

  std::string qualified_name();

  void initialize() override;

  virtual void start() {
    // Empty default implementation
  }

  virtual void stop() {
    // Empty default implementation
  }

  virtual void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input,
                       [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output,
                       [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) {}

  template <typename typeT>
  static void register_converter() {
    register_argument_setter<typeT>();
  }

  static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_port_name(const std::string& op_port_name);

  template <typename typeT>
  static void register_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
    CodecRegistry::get_instance().add_codec<typeT>(codec_name, overwrite);
  }

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity() { return graph_entity_; }

  std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata() { return dynamic_metadata_; }

  bool is_metadata_enabled() { return is_metadata_enabled_; }

  MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const { return dynamic_metadata_->policy(); }

  void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) { dynamic_metadata_->policy(policy); }

 protected:
  // Making the following classes as friend classes to allow them to access
  // get_consolidated_input_label, num_published_messages_map, update_input_message_label,
  // reset_input_message_labels and update_published_messages functions, which should only be called
  // externally by them
  friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver;
  friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter;
  friend class HoloscanUcxTransmitter;
  friend class HoloscanUcxReceiver;
  friend class DFFTCollector;

  // Make GXFExecutor a friend class so it can call protected initialization methods
  friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor;
  // Fragment should be able to call reset_graph_entities
  friend class Fragment;

  friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
                                         const char* name);
  friend gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
                                       const char* name);

  gxf_uid_t initialize_graph_entity(void* context, const std::string& entity_prefix = "");

  virtual gxf_uid_t add_codelet_to_graph_entity();

  void initialize_conditions();

  void initialize_resources();

  using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;

  void update_params_from_args();

  virtual void set_parameters();

  MessageLabel get_consolidated_input_label();

  void update_input_message_label(std::string input_name, MessageLabel m) {
    input_message_labels[input_name] = m;
  }

  void delete_input_message_label(std::string input_name) {
    input_message_labels.erase(input_name);
  }

  void reset_input_message_labels() { input_message_labels.clear(); }

  std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map() {
    return num_published_messages_map_;
  }

  void update_published_messages(std::string output_name);

  template <typename typeT>
  static void register_argument_setter() {
    ArgumentSetter::get_instance().add_argument_setter<typeT>(
        [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
          std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();

          // If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
          // the native operator if it is not specified.
          if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
            auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
            param.set_default_value();
            return;
          }

          std::any& any_arg = arg.value();

          // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
          auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
          const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();

          auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
          auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();

          HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
              "Registering converter for parameter {} (element_type: {}, container_type: {})",
              arg.name(),
              static_cast<int>(element_type),
              static_cast<int>(container_type));

          if (element_type == ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
            auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<YAML::Node&>(any_arg);
            typeT new_value;
            bool parse_ok = YAML::convert<typeT>::decode(arg_value, new_value);
            if (!parse_ok) {
              HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node for parameter '{}'", arg.name());
            } else {
              param = std::move(new_value);
            }
          } else {
            try {
              auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
              param = arg_value;
            } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
              HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                  "Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what());
            }
          }
        });
  }

  virtual void reset_graph_entities();

  OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType::kNative;
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>
      conditions_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
      resources_;
  std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity_;

  bool is_initialized_ = false;

 private:
  void set_op_backend();

  bool has_ucx_connector();

  std::unordered_map<std::string, MessageLabel> input_message_labels;

  std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map_;

  void* op_backend_ptr = nullptr;

  std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> dynamic_metadata_ =
      std::make_shared<MetadataDictionary>();
  bool is_metadata_enabled_ = false;
  MetadataPolicy metadata_policy_ = MetadataPolicy::kRaise;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP */

