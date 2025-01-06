Program Listing for File operator.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <stdexcept>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./argument_setter.hpp"
#include "./codec_registry.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./component.hpp"
#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "./graph.hpp"
#include "./io_spec.hpp"
#include "./messagelabel.hpp"
#include "./metadata.hpp"
#include "./operator_spec.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#include "gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp"
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
template <typename ArgT, \
typename... ArgsT, \
typename = std::enable_if_t< \
!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, \
typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || \
std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, \
typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}
namespace holoscan {
namespace gxf {
class GXFExecutor;
} // namespace gxf
class Operator : public ComponentBase {
public:
enum class OperatorType {
kNative,
kGXF,
kVirtual,
};
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit Operator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
Operator() = default;
~Operator() override = default;
OperatorType operator_type() const { return operator_type_; }
using ComponentBase::id;
Operator& id(int64_t id) {
id_ = id;
return *this;
}
using ComponentBase::name;
Operator& name(const std::string& name) {
// Operator::parse_port_name requires that "." is not allowed in the Operator name
if (name.find(".") != std::string::npos) {
throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format(
"The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the operator name ('{}').", name));
}
name_ = name;
return *this;
}
using ComponentBase::fragment;
Operator& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
fragment_ = fragment;
return *this;
}
Operator& spec(const std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec>& spec) {
spec_ = spec;
return *this;
}
OperatorSpec* spec() { return spec_.get(); }
std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }
template <typename ConditionT>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> condition(const std::string& name) {
if (auto condition = conditions_.find(name); condition != conditions_.end()) {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ConditionT>(condition->second);
}
return nullptr;
}
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>& conditions() { return conditions_; }
template <typename ResourceT>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource(const std::string& name) {
if (auto resource = resources_.find(name); resource != resources_.end()) {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource->second);
}
return nullptr;
}
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; }
using ComponentBase::add_arg;
void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Condition>& arg) {
if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Condition instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
conditions_[arg->name()] = arg;
}
}
void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Condition>&& arg) {
if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Condition instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
conditions_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
}
}
void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg) {
if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Resource instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
resources_[arg->name()] = arg;
}
}
void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg) {
if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Resource instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
resources_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
}
}
virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] OperatorSpec& spec) {}
bool is_root();
bool is_user_defined_root();
bool is_leaf();
static bool is_all_operator_successor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph);
static bool is_all_operator_predecessor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph);
std::string qualified_name();
void initialize() override;
virtual void start() {
// Empty default implementation
}
virtual void stop() {
// Empty default implementation
}
virtual void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input,
[[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output,
[[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) {}
template <typename typeT>
static void register_converter() {
register_argument_setter<typeT>();
}
static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_port_name(const std::string& op_port_name);
template <typename typeT>
static void register_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
CodecRegistry::get_instance().add_codec<typeT>(codec_name, overwrite);
}
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity() { return graph_entity_; }
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata() { return dynamic_metadata_; }
bool is_metadata_enabled() { return is_metadata_enabled_; }
MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const { return dynamic_metadata_->policy(); }
void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) { dynamic_metadata_->policy(policy); }
protected:
// Making the following classes as friend classes to allow them to access
// get_consolidated_input_label, num_published_messages_map, update_input_message_label,
// reset_input_message_labels and update_published_messages functions, which should only be called
// externally by them
friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver;
friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter;
friend class HoloscanUcxTransmitter;
friend class HoloscanUcxReceiver;
friend class DFFTCollector;
// Make GXFExecutor a friend class so it can call protected initialization methods
friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor;
// Fragment should be able to call reset_graph_entities
friend class Fragment;
friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* name);
friend gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* name);
gxf_uid_t initialize_graph_entity(void* context, const std::string& entity_prefix = "");
virtual gxf_uid_t add_codelet_to_graph_entity();
void initialize_conditions();
void initialize_resources();
using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;
void update_params_from_args();
virtual void set_parameters();
MessageLabel get_consolidated_input_label();
void update_input_message_label(std::string input_name, MessageLabel m) {
input_message_labels[input_name] = m;
}
void delete_input_message_label(std::string input_name) {
input_message_labels.erase(input_name);
}
void reset_input_message_labels() { input_message_labels.clear(); }
std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map() {
return num_published_messages_map_;
}
void update_published_messages(std::string output_name);
template <typename typeT>
static void register_argument_setter() {
ArgumentSetter::get_instance().add_argument_setter<typeT>(
[](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
// If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
// the native operator if it is not specified.
if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
param.set_default_value();
return;
}
std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();
auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Registering converter for parameter {} (element_type: {}, container_type: {})",
arg.name(),
static_cast<int>(element_type),
static_cast<int>(container_type));
if (element_type == ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<YAML::Node&>(any_arg);
typeT new_value;
bool parse_ok = YAML::convert<typeT>::decode(arg_value, new_value);
if (!parse_ok) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node for parameter '{}'", arg.name());
} else {
param = std::move(new_value);
}
} else {
try {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what());
}
}
});
}
virtual void reset_graph_entities();
OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType::kNative;
std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>
conditions_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
resources_;
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity_;
bool is_initialized_ = false;
private:
void set_op_backend();
bool has_ucx_connector();
std::unordered_map<std::string, MessageLabel> input_message_labels;
std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map_;
void* op_backend_ptr = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> dynamic_metadata_ =
std::make_shared<MetadataDictionary>();
bool is_metadata_enabled_ = false;
MetadataPolicy metadata_policy_ = MetadataPolicy::kRaise;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP */