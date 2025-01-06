Program Listing for File gxf_component_resource.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include <list> #include <memory> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component_info.hpp" namespace holoscan { #define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE(class_name, gxf_typename) \ class class_name : public ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource { \ public: \ HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \ explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \ : ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource(gxf_typename, std::forward<ArgT>(arg), \ std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {} \ class_name() : ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource(gxf_typename) {} \ }; class GXFComponentResource : public gxf::GXFResource { public: // Constructor template <typename... ArgsT> explicit GXFComponentResource(const char* gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args) : GXFResource(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) { gxf_typename_ = gxf_typename; } // Default constructor GXFComponentResource() = default; // Returns the type name of the GXF component const char* gxf_typename() const override; // Sets up the component spec void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; protected: // Sets the parameters of the component void set_parameters() override; std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_; std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP */