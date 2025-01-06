Program Listing for File holoscan_ucx_transmitter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_HOLOSCAN_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_HOLOSCAN_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/ucx/ucx_transmitter.hpp> #include <gxf/core/component.hpp> #include <gxf/core/entity.hpp> #include <gxf/core/handle.hpp> namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class Operator; class HoloscanUcxTransmitter : public nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter { public: HoloscanUcxTransmitter() = default; gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid); holoscan::Operator* op() { return op_; } void op(holoscan::Operator* op) { this->op_ = op; } void track() { tracking_ = true; } private: holoscan::Operator* op_ = nullptr; bool tracking_ = false; std::string op_transmitter_name_pair_; int is_op_root = -1; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_HOLOSCAN_UCX_TRANSMITTER_HPP */