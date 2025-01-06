Program Listing for File rmm_allocator.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RMM_ALLOCATOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RMM_ALLOCATOR_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include "gxf/rmm/rmm_allocator.hpp" #include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp" #include "./cuda_allocator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class RMMAllocator : public CudaAllocator { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(RMMAllocator, CudaAllocator) RMMAllocator() = default; RMMAllocator(const std::string& device_memory_initial_size, const std::string& device_memory_max_size, const std::string& host_memory_initial_size, const std::string& host_memory_max_size, int32_t dev_id = 0) : device_memory_initial_size_(device_memory_initial_size), device_memory_max_size_(device_memory_max_size), host_memory_initial_size_(host_memory_initial_size), host_memory_max_size_(host_memory_max_size), dev_id_(dev_id) {} RMMAllocator(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator* get() const; // pool_size method implemented on the parent CudaAllocator class private: Parameter<std::string> device_memory_initial_size_; Parameter<std::string> device_memory_max_size_; Parameter<std::string> host_memory_initial_size_; Parameter<std::string> host_memory_max_size_; Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RMM_ALLOCATOR_HPP */