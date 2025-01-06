Program Listing for File system_resources.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYSTEM_RESOURCES_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYSTEM_RESOURCES_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/std/resources.hpp> #include "../../component_spec.hpp" #include "../../gxf/entity_group.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include "../../operator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class ThreadPool : public gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ThreadPool, gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase) ThreadPool() = default; ThreadPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::ThreadPool* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::ThreadPool"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; int64_t size() const; void add(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, bool pin_operator = true); void add(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> ops, bool pin_operator = true); // The entity group that this thread pool is associated with. std::shared_ptr<gxf::EntityGroup> entity_group() const { return entity_group_; } std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> operators() const { return operators_; } YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override; protected: friend class Fragment; // allow Fragment::make_thread_pool to set entity_group_ void entity_group(const std::shared_ptr<gxf::EntityGroup>& entity_group) { entity_group_ = entity_group; } private: Parameter<int64_t> initial_size_; // Note: The GXF priority parameter is not currently functional, so we don't expose it here. // Parameter<int64_t> priority_; ///< priority of the thread pool (0=low, 1=medium, 2=high) std::shared_ptr<gxf::EntityGroup> entity_group_; std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> operators_; }; class GPUDevice : public gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GPUDevice, gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase) GPUDevice() = default; GPUDevice(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; int32_t device_id() const; private: Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYSTEM_RESOURCES_HPP */