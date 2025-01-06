Program Listing for File ucx_receiver.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_receiver.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_RECEIVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_RECEIVER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/ucx/ucx_receiver.hpp>
#include "./receiver.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
constexpr uint32_t kDefaultUcxPort = 13337;
class UcxReceiver : public Receiver {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxReceiver, Receiver)
UcxReceiver() = default;
UcxReceiver(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "holoscan::HoloscanUcxReceiver"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
std::string address();
uint32_t port();
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;
nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver* get() const;
void track();
private:
Parameter<std::string> address_;
Parameter<uint32_t> port_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer>> buffer_;
// TODO(unknown): support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource
// // nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_RECEIVER_HPP */