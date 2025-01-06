NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Program Listing for File multithread_scheduler.hpp

Program Listing for File multithread_scheduler.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/schedulers/gxf/multithread_scheduler.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULER_GXF_MULTITHREAD_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULER_GXF_MULTITHREAD_SCHEDULER_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include <gxf/std/multi_thread_scheduler.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_scheduler.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class MultiThreadScheduler : public gxf::GXFScheduler {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MultiThreadScheduler, gxf::GXFScheduler)
  MultiThreadScheduler() = default;

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler"; }

  std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() override { return clock_.get(); }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;

  // Parameter getters used for printing scheduler description (e.g. for Python __repr__)
  int64_t worker_thread_number() { return worker_thread_number_; }
  bool stop_on_deadlock() { return stop_on_deadlock_; }
  int64_t check_recession_period_ms() { return check_recession_period_ms_; }
  int64_t stop_on_deadlock_timeout() { return stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; }
  // could return std::optional<int64_t>, but just using int64_t simplifies the Python bindings
  int64_t max_duration_ms() { return max_duration_ms_.has_value() ? max_duration_ms_.get() : -1; }

  nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Clock>> clock_;
  Parameter<int64_t> worker_thread_number_;
  Parameter<bool> stop_on_deadlock_;
  Parameter<double> check_recession_period_ms_;
  Parameter<int64_t> max_duration_ms_;
  Parameter<int64_t> stop_on_deadlock_timeout_;  // in ms
  Parameter<bool> strict_job_thread_pinning_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULER_GXF_MULTITHREAD_SCHEDULER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here